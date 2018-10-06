Tata Asks People to Not Just ‘Aspire’ to Pull Ford’s Leg

Tata Motors has been posting teaser shots and videos of the upcoming Tigor facelift on all social media platforms, one particular video released a day ago on Instagram has caught quite some attention. The Indian company took a dig at Ford, the American car manufacturer which recently gave the Aspire sedan a facelift. The Aspire and Tigor both stand in the same segment and are quite close to each other in terms of price. Below you will see the video that we are talking about.

If you remove the Tata Motors handle from the video it would very much look like a Ford advertisement with the dark blue cloud in the background, it is only when you the words Don’t Just Aspire appear, you realise this is not a ford advertisement by any means. That is quite an aggressive move by Tata Motors but however, one must realise that it is just a foolish joke which is not to be taken seriously. We have earlier seen many such instances where a manufacturer mocks a fellow competitor like the time when Bajaj mocked Royal Enfield with the slogan Haathi mat Paalo which got quite viral.

It is amusing to see car makers who have similar products digging at each other and we hope the marketing team at Ford comes up with a suitable reply, in a non-offensive way. However, at the end of the day, it is a capability of the car that each maker provides that would be enough to keep the other one quiet. We really like the new Aspire which was launched a few days back and the upcoming Tigor will have to do quite a lot to prove its worth, just a funny dig at its competitor, the Ford Aspire will not do. Do watch the walkaround video of the upcoming sedan and stay tuned for a comparison test in the future.