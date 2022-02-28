Tata Altroz To Finally Get An Automatic Transmission!

With the 2022 Maruti Baleno coming in with a bang, things have surely heated up in the premium hatchback segment. Furthermore, cars like the Baleno and i20 offer an automatic transmission for those who seek more convenience. However, the Altroz always missed out on this option. Now, Tata Motors has finally teased the automatic variant of the Altroz with the headline ‘The Gold Standard Of Automatics’. The Altroz automatic is expected to launch in March soon.

What to expect

The petrol version of Altroz will get the automatic transmission while the diesel version will continue with the manual gearbox. In the teaser, it is seen that the Altroz gets a dual-clutch automatic transmission. However, it is still not clear whether the 1.2-litre NA or the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine will get the new gearbox. The Altroz is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor which produces 85 hp and 113 nm of torque. The other engine is a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that is capable of producing 108bhp and 140 Nm of torque. Both engines come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Expect Tata to also introduce a new shade of Royal Blue to the range.

A quick recap

The Altroz really stands out when it comes to design. With its striking face and aggressive lines, the Altroz has oodles of road presence. It has a lot of unique design elements as well such as the piano black ORVMs and the piano black boot lid. All in all, the Altroz is a looker and one of the most good-looking hatchbacks in the market today. The interior also continues to impress with its floating island dashboard and blue ambient lighting.

The fit and finish of the materials are good and everything feels well built. Another USP of the Altroz is its Harman Kardon speakers which are easily the best in class. It is quite feature-loaded as well with selectable driving modes, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, cruise control, and automatic climate control. The Altroz is quite spacious as well and the rear seats have more than enough legroom and shoulder room. The generous 345 litres of boot space is right up there among the best in its segment.

The Altroz scored an impressive 5-star rating in the Global N-cap crash test making it the safest hatchback available in India today. It comes standard with dual airbags ABS and EBD. In addition to this, the Altroz feels strong and well built which gives you confidence.