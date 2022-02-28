Home News Skoda Slavia Vs Rivals: Specs Compared

The sedan segment is slowly dying thanks to the popularity of SUVs. However, one could also blame the lack of newer and more exciting options. Skoda launched its Slavia in the 1-liter avatar today and it looks like it could bring a fresh lease of life to the segment. The Skoda Slavia rivals some well-known sedans such as the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Let’s see how the Slavia stacks up against its rivals in terms of specs! Price Skoda Slavia Hyundai Verna Honda City Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Petrol MT ₹10.69L- ₹13.99L ₹9.32L- ₹12.97L ₹11.33L-₹13.78L ₹8.87L- ₹10.77L Petrol AT ₹13.59L-₹15.39L ₹12.32L- ₹14.27L ₹12.73L- ₹15.08L ₹10.71L- ₹11.86L Though the Maruti Ciaz is the cheapest, it is the most outdated of the lot. The Verna is the cheapest of the lot when compared to the City and the Slavia. Lastly, the Slavia is the most expensive when we look at the top trims though it comes with a turbocharged engine when compared to the City. Dimensions Skoda Slavia Hyundai Verna Honda City Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Length 4541mm 4440mm 4549mm 4490mm Width 1752mm 1729mm 1748mm 1730mm Height 1487mm 1475mm 1489mm 1485mm Wheelbase 2651mm 2600mm 2600mm 2650mm Boot space 521Litres 480Litres 506Litres 510Litres Ground Clearance 179mm 165mm 165mm 170mm The Skoda Slavia leads the pack in terms of width, wheelbase, boot space, and ground clearance. In terms of height and length, the Honda City comes out on top. However, all the cars are pretty neck-a-neck and there’s not much difference in terms of overall dimensions. Powertrain Skoda Slavia Hyundai Verna Honda City Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Engine 1.0L 3-Cylinder Turbocharged 1.0L 3-cylinder Turbocharged/ 1.5L 4-Cylinder Naturally Aspirated 1.5L 4-cylinder Naturally Aspirated 1.5L 4-cylinder Naturally Aspirated Transmission 6-speed AT/MT 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed MT, CVT 7-Speed AT/6-speed MT 4-speed Torque Converter AT/5-speed MT Power 113 hp 118bhp/113bhp 119 BHP 103bhp Torque 178Nm 171Nm /144Nm 145Nm 138Nm

All of the C-segment sedans except the Slavia come with a naturally aspirated engine as standard. The Skoda Slavia comes with a turbo-petrol engine as standard. In terms of power, the Verna turbo-petrol and honda City are pretty closely matched on top. The Slavia produces the highest torque in the segment. However, the Slavia comes with a more power 1.5 TSI engine that produces 150hp and 250nm of torque. Expect this variant to be priced at a premium over the others.



Features

The Slavia is loaded with wireless android auto and apple car play, automatic climate control, LED headlights and taillights, virtual cockpit, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps, auto wipers, auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror, auto-folding mirrors, wireless charging, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, cruise control, and keyless entry with push-button start.

The Hyundai Verna comes with auto-dimming electro-chromatic mirrors, automatic headlamps, LED headlights, smart trunk, cruise control, automatic AC, wireless phone charging, ventilated seats, keyless entry with push-button start/stop single touch electric sunroof, and connected car tech.

The City comes with a host of features like full LED headlamps, Z-shaped wrap-around LED Tail lamp, 17.7 cm HD full-colour TFT meter with G-meter, lane watch camera, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, LED taillights, 15-inch alloys, 8.0-inch touchscreen, 4 speakers, and a dual-tone interior. The list also includes cruise control, reverse parking camera, remote engine start, rear AC vents, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and engine start/stop button.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, auto-dimming IRVM, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMS, automatic climate control, and engine start/stop button. The instrument panel gets a color TFT display that displays a whole lot of information including a G-force meter, real-time power and torque meter, average fuel efficiency, etc.