Skoda Slavia Vs Rivals: Specs Compared

The sedan segment is slowly dying thanks to the popularity of SUVs. However, one could also blame the lack of newer and more exciting options. Skoda launched its Slavia in the 1-liter avatar today and it looks like it could bring a fresh lease of life to the segment. The Skoda Slavia rivals some well-known sedans such as the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Let’s see how the Slavia stacks up against its rivals in terms of specs!

Skoda Slavia and Rivals compared

Price

  Skoda Slavia Hyundai

Verna

Honda City Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Petrol MT ₹10.69L- ₹13.99L ₹9.32L-

₹12.97L

 ₹11.33L-₹13.78L ₹8.87L-

₹10.77L
Petrol

AT

 ₹13.59L-₹15.39L ₹12.32L-

₹14.27L

 ₹12.73L-

₹15.08L

 ₹10.71L-

₹11.86L

Though the Maruti Ciaz is the cheapest, it is the most outdated of the lot. The Verna is the cheapest of the lot when compared to the City and the Slavia. Lastly, the Slavia is the most expensive when we look at the top trims though it comes with a turbocharged engine when compared to the City.

skoda slavia walkaround front

Dimensions

  Skoda Slavia Hyundai Verna Honda City Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Length 4541mm 4440mm 4549mm 4490mm
Width 1752mm 1729mm 1748mm 1730mm
Height 1487mm 1475mm 1489mm 1485mm
Wheelbase 2651mm 2600mm 2600mm 2650mm
Boot space 521Litres 480Litres 506Litres 510Litres
Ground Clearance 179mm 165mm 165mm 170mm

The Skoda Slavia leads the pack in terms of width, wheelbase, boot space, and ground clearance. In terms of height and length, the Honda City comes out on top. However, all the cars are pretty neck-a-neck and there’s not much difference in terms of overall dimensions.

New Honda City profile

Powertrain

  Skoda Slavia Hyundai Verna Honda City Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Engine 1.0L 3-Cylinder

Turbocharged

 1.0L 3-cylinder Turbocharged/ 1.5L 4-Cylinder Naturally Aspirated 1.5L 4-cylinder

Naturally Aspirated

 1.5L 4-cylinder Naturally Aspirated
Transmission 6-speed AT/MT 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed MT, CVT 7-Speed AT/6-speed MT 4-speed Torque Converter AT/5-speed MT
Power 113 hp 118bhp/113bhp 119 BHP 103bhp
Torque 178Nm 171Nm /144Nm 145Nm 138Nm

All of the C-segment sedans except the Slavia come with a naturally aspirated engine as standard. The Skoda Slavia comes with a turbo-petrol engine as standard. In terms of power, the Verna turbo-petrol and honda City are pretty closely matched on top. The Slavia produces the highest torque in the segment. However, the Slavia comes with a more power 1.5 TSI engine that produces 150hp and 250nm of torque. Expect this variant to be priced at a premium over the others.

New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz trackin front zoom out
Features

The Slavia is loaded with wireless android auto and apple car play, automatic climate control, LED headlights and taillights, virtual cockpit, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps, auto wipers, auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror, auto-folding mirrors, wireless charging, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, cruise control, and keyless entry with push-button start.

skoda slavia dashboard official

The Hyundai Verna comes with auto-dimming electro-chromatic mirrors, automatic headlamps, LED headlights, smart trunk, cruise control, automatic AC, wireless phone charging, ventilated seats, keyless entry with push-button start/stop single touch electric sunroof, and connected car tech.

Hyundai Verna Review

The City comes with a host of features like full LED headlamps, Z-shaped wrap-around LED Tail lamp, 17.7 cm HD full-colour TFT meter with G-meter, lane watch camera, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, LED taillights, 15-inch alloys, 8.0-inch touchscreen, 4 speakers, and a dual-tone interior. The list also includes cruise control, reverse parking camera, remote engine start, rear AC vents, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and engine start/stop button.

New Honda City Interior

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, auto-dimming IRVM, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMS, automatic climate control, and engine start/stop button. The instrument panel gets a color TFT display that displays a whole lot of information including a G-force meter, real-time power and torque meter, average fuel efficiency, etc.

