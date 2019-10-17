Tata Motors At The Auto Expo 2020: What To Expect?

Due to the ongoing slowdown, quite a lot of car and two-wheeler manufacturers will be giving the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo a miss. The rush to make all their products BS6-compliant has had an impact too, as many have to divert their resources towards meeting the deadline. However, some big names will still be in attendance at the event and one of them is Tata Motors. The carmaker has displayed some stunning concepts in the past, where the production avatars turned out to be as good as the former. This time too, Tata Motors looks all set to showcase some show stoppers. Here’s what we expect to see:

Tata Altroz (ICE-powered and Electric)

Whether they launch it before or at the Expo could be anybody’s guess. However, Tata’s premium hatchback will definitely be in attendance at the Auto Expo 2020. A Sharply-styled car, the Altroz will be up against the likes of the Baleno and the Hyundai i20 upon introduction. Much has already been revealed about the car, although how they price it and what kit does the production version pack will be interesting to know.

Tata H2X

Like the Altroz, the H2X micro SUV also took a trip to Geneva, where it was first displayed in concept form. Taking on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the facelifted Renault Kwid, we expect a production-ready version to be on display at TAMO’s pavilion at the Expo.

Also Read: Digging Deep Into The Fine Art Of Automobile Design With Tata Motors

Tata Harrier 7-Seater (Buzzard)

The Tata Harrier will go one up against its rivals like the Kia Seltos and the MG Hector once the 7-seater version is introduced. Packing an extra row of seats, it will position itself as a strong product for those who need that sort of space and still wish to buy an SUV around the INR 20 lakh mark. For India, it won’t be called the Buzzard for sure, however, will feature a BS-VI version of the 2.0-litre diesel engine which currently powers the Harrier. It will most probably crank out around 170 horses and offer the choice of an automatic gearbox. This very engine-gearbox combo could then also find its way under the 5-seater Harrier’s hood.

2020 Tata Tiago & Tigor

Flaunting Tata Motors’ ‘Impact 2.0’ design language, the facelifted Tata Tiago and Tigor will feature slightly revised styling, an updated cabin with a new all-digital instrument cluster and a BS6-compliant, 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. Where the facelifted Tiago will most probably be a petrol-only hatchback, although it seems unlikely, the Tigor could be offered with a BS6 version of the in-house developed 1.5-litre diesel engine which currently powers only the Nexon and should be offered on the Altroz too.

2020 Tata Nexon & Nexon Electric

Like the Tiago and the Tigor, the Tata Nexon too will most probably get mild updates to its fascia. Inside the cabin, it will most likely come fitted with a more modern infotainment screen and some new features. In terms of engines, it will be powered by the same set of motors in their BS6 form. However, the big addition will be an electric version of the Nexon which will also mark the debut of Tata’s ‘Ziptron’ EV technology. It will most likely be priced between INR 15 – 17 lakh and target a range of up to 300 kilometres on a single charge.

JTP Versions

The current JTP versions of the Tiago and Tigor will certainly be updated, in line with the vanilla variants. However, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a JTP version of the Nexon or maybe even the Harrier! Besides these, we also hope to see some all-new concepts which will preview Tata Motors’ future products.