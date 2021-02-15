Tata Altroz Takes Shots At Its Rivals, Again!

Tata has done it again. Last year, we witnessed Tata Motors taking a dig at its rivals during the festive season and to be honest, it was fun watching the brands indulging in online banters. Just when we thought that it is a thing of the past now, the homegrown carmaker has stirred the pot again. Manufacturers releasing smart campaigns aimed at rivals and highlighting their own strong points isn’t new in the advertising world. There were those famous cola wars and car and bike manufacturers too have indulged in some puddle-splash in the past.

This time around, Tata Motors has chosen just the day to stick it to its rivals. Tata has targeted the rivals for the Altroz yet again in a video made for Valentine’s day.

In the video, the Altroz refers to the Maruti Baleno as Bae-Leno and calls the Hyundai i20 Hi 20. It says, “I know we have a history. But, it’s Valentine’s Day, so let me send my love to you.” In the last part of the ad, the Altroz asks the Bae-Leno and Hi 20 on a crash date. The video also has a crash test dummy next to the car posing as a waiter. Tata has been taking on segment leaders on social media for a while.

Given their history of trolling other brands on account of safety ratings from GNCAP, the crash date reference may not be all that ambiguous. The remainder of the messaging reads as follows, ‘Hello Cupids. Altroz loves his rivals, like Hi20 & Bae-Leno, and others… So, this V-Day, we want you to send our message of love to them. Global NCAP you want to host this #CrashDate? Let’s put this love to the test.’

Talking about the specs, the petrol variant is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron engine which makes 85bhp of power and 113Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the diesel variant of the Tata Altroz is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel mill, which produces 89bhp of power and 200Nm of torque. Also, both the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only. Tata Altroz recently also added a turbo petrol mill in the mix. The turbo-petrol powered Altroz is christened as ‘Altroz iTurbo’. The Altroz iTurbo has gained a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill which churns out 110bhp of maximum power as well as 140nm of torque. It is available with a five-speed manual transmission but misses out on the DCT gearbox expected previously.