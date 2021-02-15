2021 Jawa 42 Launched At INR 1.84 Lakh; Gets Alloy Wheels And Other Updates

With the arrival of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the Honda CB 350, it was pretty much inevitable that Jawa Motorcycles, under Classic Legends’ name, will retaliate. And that’s exactly what has happened with the Jawa 42. After teasing the MY2021 Jawa 42, the company has launched the same at INR 1,83,942 (ex-showroom Delhi). This makes the new variant INR 7,000 more expensive than the Jawa 42 dual-channel ABS. But the extra bucks that you are going to shell out do get you some things. Let us get down to what they are!

What has changed?

First up, there are three new colour options: Orion Red, Sirius White and Allstar Black. Also, the new bike receives a Stealth Black theme and alloy wheels that make it look sportier.

Other visual elements include bar-end mirrors and an off-set racing stripe. Jawa will also be offering accessories such as a smoked windscreen, headlight grill, engine guard, saddlebags, and a grab rail. The switchgear has also been redesigned and has controls for two trip meters. The seat foam is now denser for added comfort during long hours on the saddle. In addition, white-coloured rim stripes have been added to both the tyres, along with ‘Classic Legends’ and ’42’ written on them.

The tubed tyres from the previous bike have been replaced with tubeless units on the 2021MY 42. Jawa also claims that it has strengthened the chassis in strategic points and also adjusted the preload in the front suspension. While the 42 is an existing Jawa bike in the country, the older version will continue to be sold alongside the new and updated model.

On the mechanical side, the bike is powered by the same 293cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor as seen on the previous bike. However, Jawa engineers have managed to extract slightly more power with the powerplant now delivering 27.33PS compared to the 26.51PS by its predecessor. It continues to sport a 6-speed transmission.

The older Jawa 42 retails at a base price of INR 1,63,287 for the single-channel ABS version, and goes all the way up to INR 1,77,157 (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the dual-channel ABS version, depending on the colour chosen. On the other hand, the 2021 Jawa 42 will only be available in a single variant with dual-channel ABS, and be priced higher than the standard model at INR 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).