Volvo Cars India Appoints Jyoti Malhotra As MD

Volvo Cars India has announced that Jyoti Malhotra has been appointed as Managing Director of the company. 49-year-old Jyoti Malhotra will be the first Indian to head the company in India. Jyoti, currently serves as the Director Sales & Marketing. He joined the company in August 2016. Charles Frump has been at the helm since October 2017. Charles has completed a successful tenure in India and is moving over to another global assignment. Jyoti takes over from Charles on March 1, 2021.

Charles Frump

Charles has steered Volvo Cars India towards becoming a major luxury car player in the Indian automobile industry.

During his tenure, the company started its local production in India, introduced new-generation models to offer the unique Swedish luxury experience to its customers and expanded Volvo’s footprint in India. Under Charles’ leadership, Volvo Car India delivered record results in both market share and earnings. Charles also successfully led the company during the most critical Covid lockdown period. The company has an ambitious plan of going for Electric vehicles beginning with a soon-to-be-launched XC40 Recharge.

“India is one of the most dynamic automobile markets in the world and it has been an honour to be a part of the same for over three years now. My journey during this time has been very exciting. We expanded our footprint in India, initiated customer-focused programs, rolled out our product facility and made the luxury car ownership experience extremely convenient and simple. At present, we are at a critical juncture in the Indian market where the industry is moving towards a significant transformation to electric mobility and I am confident Jyoti will lead the company through this phase in an extremely seamless manner. And I feel extremely proud to announce Jyoti as the first Indian to head the company in India” said Charles Frump Managing Director, Volvo Cars India.

Jyoti Malhotra

Jyoti has over 24 years of automotive experience in Sales & Marketing domain. He has held national, regional and local positions in various automotive companies in India namely Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Fiat Auto India before taking over as Director Marketing and Sales in Volvo Car India.

Jyoti Malhotra holds MBA & Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from Pune University. He has also completed Global Program for Management Development from the University of Michigan – Stephen M. Ross School of Business. He has been in the automobile sector from the very beginning, having worked with leading brands in India. On his new responsibility Malhotra said, “It is indeed a challenge to take over from Charles who was instrumental in growing the company to its present level. These are exciting times with the Indian automobile sector being on the phase of transition to the Electric vehicle era. Volvo India is gearing up for the same and I look forward to this major shift in our company’s offerings. I thank Charles for his contributions towards the development of Volvo Car brand in India and I wish him success in his future endeavors.”