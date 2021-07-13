Tata Altroz Outsells Hyundai i20; Takes A Subtle Dig On Twitter

Automobile manufacturers feuding isn’t a new thing and when it comes to the Indian scheme of things, Tata Motors has been going all Gordon Ramsay on its rivals on its social media handles. You might remember the homegrown carmaker taking a dig at its rivals last year and now, it seems like whoever was coming up with the banters, has now woken up from deep hibernation. This time around, Tata Altroz has taken a subtle dig at its arch-rival, the Korean Hyundai i20.

The reason behind this subtle dig is rather simple as the Altroz managed to outsell the Hyundai i20 in Q1 FY-22.

The tweet reads – “mportant! ALTROZ beats t’s rval n Q1 FY-22 wth an mpressve margn. ndans are choosng nda’s safest hatch. t s an ncredble feelng to drve the dstance wth your support. There are 20 ‘i’ missing here. For ALTROZ made it disappear.” Deciphering it in numbers, total sales of Altroz in April to June 2021 period stood at 15,895 units. Sales in April, May and June were 6649, 2896 and 6350 units respectively. In comparison, Hyundai i20 total sales during the three months were 14,775 units.

The primary reason behind this could be Altroz’s 5-star safety rating. Indian consumers are getting more aware of the safety of their car and are preferring a safer shell around them over creature comforts. Tata too, is capitalizing on it and is making sure to highlight the safety of their cars in almost every marketing campaign. And now that the Altroz is also available with the Dark Edition, we can expect the new edition to boost the sales even further.

The Altroz remains mechanically unchanged with three powertrain options. The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque. The same engine can be had in a turbocharged form which produces 110hp and 140Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 90Hp and 200Nm of torque. All the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

On the other hand, the new Hyundai i20 shares its engine lineup with the Venue. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine will make 83 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine will offer 120 hp power and 173 Nm torque mated to a 6-speed iMT clutchless manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.