Ola Electric Raises Largest Long-Term Debt In The Indian EV Industry

Ola Electric and Bank of Baroda have signed the largest long-term debt financing agreement in the Indian EV industry. This 10-year debt of US$100 million is towards the funding and financial closure of Phase 1 of the Ola Futurefactory, Ola’s global manufacturing hub for its electric two-wheelers. Ola had earlier announced last December that it will be investing Rs 2,400 crore for setting up Phase 1 of the factory.

More details

The Ola Futurefactory is coming up on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu, India. At full capacity of 10 million vehicles annually it will be the world’s largest two-wheeler factory.

The first phase of Ola Futurefactory is nearing completion shortly, following which production trials of the much awaited Ola Scooter will commence. The soon-to-be-launched Ola Scooter will be manufactured at the Ola Futurefactory, which will also serve as the global EV hub for Ola for its range of scooters and other two-wheelers.

Official statements

“Today’s agreement for long term debt financing between Ola and Bank of Baroda signals the confidence of the institutional lenders in our plans to build the world’s largest two-wheeler factory in record time. We are committed to accelerating the transition to sustainable mobility and manufacture made in India EVs for the world and we are happy that Bank of Baroda has joined us in our journey,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Group CEO, Ola.

“The government has brought in several policies to incentivise make-in-India and to enable India to become a global EV leader. Ola is leading from the front and we are delighted to partner with them for their EV business. The Ola Futurefactory will put India on the global EV map and we are proud to be associated with them”, said Sanjiv Chadha, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda.

Ola electric scooter

The highly competitive electric scooter segment in India is soon going to witness the entry of a new player and if the hype around it is anything to go by, its rivals should start worrying. We are talking about the upcoming Ola Electric scooter. It has been in development for a long time and recently, the company officially teased the electric scooter as well. You can read more about it here.