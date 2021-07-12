Meet The World’s Fastest Triumph Bobber; Puts Down 200HP With A Supercharged Engine And Nitrous System

The Triumph Bonneville Bobber is one of the most gorgeous motorcycles of the modern age and can make you drool over it with its looks alone. The Bobber is renowned around the world for its gorgeous looks and can be your perfect companion if you want to make a statement while you’re out on your daily coffee run. It isn’t made to shatter land speed records but it isn’t any slouch either. For those who have ridden the Bobber, know that it has oodles of torque on offer, be it anywhere in the rev range but the folks over at Thornton Hundred have created something extraordinarily fast out of the Bobber.

More details

If you aren’t familiar with Thornton Hundred, the team has carved a niche for itself in customizing British twin-cylinder beauties and their latest creation proves their might.

The customized Bobber featured here started off as a pandemic project, to keep the folks occupied while the world around was locked down. It could have turned out to be just another tastefully modified Triumph Bobber out there but then, it soon turned into a mission to create the fastest and most extreme Triumph Bobber on the planet!

The stock Bobber derives its oomph from a 1,200cc, twin-cylinder engine that’s good enough for 77bhp at 6,100rpm and 106Nm at 5,500rpm. In order to make it fast, they have included a Rotrex Supercharger into the mix. The thing with supercharging an engine is, it isn’t just a plug and play job. Several crucial internals have to be upgraded so that the motorcycle doesn’t turn into a raging ball of heat. In the quest for power and speed, Millhouse completely gutted the engine, upgrading many of the bike’s internals. After equipping the Bobber with the Supercharger, it puts down 160HP. Things should have ideally stopped here but they let their imaginations run wild and take shape into reality. Thornton Hundred went ahead and also installed it with a nitrous system that helps it put down more than 200bhp at the rear wheel!

The bike is currently undergoing some serious suspension and braking system changes. We are keeping a close tab at its development and will report it you as soon as more information flows in.