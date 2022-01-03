Tata Altroz Automatic Variant Officially Confirmed!

The Tata Altroz has quite the popularity due to the overall value that it offers in the premium hatchback segment. It also enjoys a healthy number of sales with monthly sales touching 6,000 units. The brand also constantly updates the Altroz every now and then to keep it relevant. The next substantial update for the Altroz will be in the form of a CNG and automatic variant. Tata Motors recently confirmed via their Twitter handle that the Altroz automatic will be launching soon.

What to expect

The Tata Altroz automatic is most likely in the final testing phase. The petrol version of Altroz will get the automatic transmission while the diesel version will continue with the manual gearbox. It is expected that the Altroz automatic will get a dual-clutch automatic transmission. We expect the new DCT gearbox to be mated to the turbo version of the Altroz hatchback. It is powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that is capable of producing 108bhp and 140 Nm of torque. The engine is currently paired to a sole 5-speed manual transmission.

A quick recap

The Altroz really stands out when it comes to design. With its striking face and aggressive lines, the Altroz has oodles of road presence. It has a lot of unique design elements as well such as the piano black ORVMs and the piano black boot lid. All in all, the Altroz is a looker and one of the most good-looking hatchbacks in the market today. The interior also continues to impress with its floating island dashboard and blue ambient lighting. The fit and finish of the materials are good and everything feels well built. Another USP of the Altroz is its Harman Kardon speakers which are easily the best in class.

It is quite feature-loaded as well with selectable driving modes, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, cruise control, and automatic climate control. The Altroz is quite spacious as well and the rear seats have more than enough legroom and shoulder room. The generous 345 litres of boot space is right up there among the best in its segment. The Altroz scored an impressive 5-star rating in the Global N-cap crash test making it the safest hatchback available in India today. It comes standard with dual airbags ABS and EBD. In addition to this, the Altroz feels strong and well built which gives you confidence.

