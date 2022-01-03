Tata Tiago CNG Bookings Open!

We reported earlier that Tata would launch a CNG version of Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor soon in the month of January. Now, Tata dealerships have started with the bookings of CNG variants with the booking amount ranging between Rs 5,000-20,000, depending on the dealership. Price announcements for both models are expected later this month, although Tata is yet to officially confirm a date. Let’s take a look at what we can expect:

What to expect

The Tata Tiago CNG was recently spotted testing with camouflage. The CNG model looks exactly the same as the petrol counterpart. As seen in the spy pictures, the test mule appears to be a mid-variant that can be seen donning a red paint scheme, which is already available on the petrol counterpart. Additionally, the vehicle is seen wearing a CNG sticker on the front and rear windscreens, confirming it’s a CNG variant of the Tiago. It might also get new multi-spoke alloy wheels, similar to what we saw in the previous spy shots.

The company is expected to price the Tiago CNG similar to its petrol-powered sibling. Although there is no word regarding which Tata cars will benefit from CNG, it is being assumed that the Tiago, Tigor, and the Altroz will receive the CNG treatment. All three models use the same 86PS/113Nm 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. However, with the CNG variant, power figures will drop slightly while fuel efficiency is likely to be around 30 km/kg. A 5-speed manual will be the only transmission on offer. When launched, Tata Tiago CNG will be a rival to the likes of Hyundai Santro CNG, Hyundai i10 Grand CNG, Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG, Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG. And as for Tigor CNG, it will lock horns with Hyundai Aura CNG and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG.

Official statement

Shailesh Chandra, President of the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle section said,” Currently, we have a comprehensive PV portfolio with ICE and EV options for customers to choose from. Our customers also have the option to get the CNG kits fitted at the dealerships. In FY22, our customers will also get a factory-fitted CNG option for some of our models.”