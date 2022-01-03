Bajaj Auto Hits A New Milestone In Exports

Bajaj Auto India has achieved a new milestone in sales. They recorded exports of 2.2 million-plus two-wheelers and 0.3 million-plus three-wheelers segment. The brand saw the highest number of exports for bikes such as the Boxer, Dominar, and Pulsar range. It is commendable how Bajaj has managed to achieve a new milestone considering the hurdles it has faced this year with supply issues and other hurdles. The Pulsar also made a comeback this year in the form of F250 and N250.

The numbers

Two-wheeler exports for CY 2021 stood at an impressive 2.2 million-plus units while three-wheeler and quadricycle sales added another 0.3 million-plus units. The 125cc plus segment contributed 41% of two-wheeler volumes in CY 2021. Bajaj’s flagship sports motorcycle brand Pulsar achieved its highest ever export sales. Pulsar continues to consolidate its leadership position in key countries across the globe like Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Guatemala, Peru, Turkey, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Egypt. Dominar grew 49% last year owing to a strong response to the new Dominar 250. The brand has become the leader in the 250-400cc sports motorcycle segment in countries like Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Guatemala & Turkey since the launch of Dominar 250. Boxer achieved its highest ever export sales and continues to lead the market in Africa with over 40% share in key countries such as Nigeria, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Bajaj Auto sales report 2021

Bajaj Auto recently put out a sales report for the year 2021. We can clearly see some sectors have increased sales and some have taken a hit. The Two-wheeler domestic sales are down by 1%. We can see a 9% decrease in commercial two-wheeler vehicles and a total decrease of 6%. Bajaj has made tremendous sales in the commercial vehicles category where we can see a 68% rise in domestic sales and a 10% rise in exports with overall sales being 29% up.

Official statement

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “The consistently strong export performance is the outcome of Bajaj Auto’s leadership position in several global markets, many years of commitment to building the international business, and outstanding work by the team. Our diverse brand portfolio enables us to engage with a wide range of customers, from the moto-taxi to Sports Tourers and everything in between! This versatility is of enormous value in mitigating the current volatility as well as capturing emergent opportunities. The new year will see further moves into key markets like Brazil and western Europe. Also, we believe the newly launched Pulsar 250 and top-end Dominar portfolio will expand the premium segment and further strengthen our position and performance there.”

