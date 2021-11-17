Tata Altroz Gets A New Variant In Its Lineup!

The Tata Altroz has received a variant rejig in its lineup. The XM variant which was positioned above the XE variant is now replaced by the XE+ variant. The new variant is ₹50,000 costlier than the base XE and around ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 lesser than the XM petrol and diesel respectively. Let’s see what you get in the variant:

Tata Altroz XE+: What you get

The XE+ variant gets a fast USB charger, and follow me home headlamps, a 3.5-inch audio system with Bluetooth, four speakers, keyless entry. Safety features include the basic dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX seat mounts, and rear parking sensors. Compared to the XM variant, it misses out on a rear parcel tray, electrically adjustable mirrors, and wheel caps. The XE+ variant is priced at ₹6.35 lakh and ₹7.55 lakh for the petrol and diesel variants respectively.

Tata Altroz: a quick recap

The Altroz really stands out when it comes to design. With its striking face and aggressive lines, the Altroz has oodles of road presence. It has a lot of unique design elements as well such as the piano black ORVMs and the piano black boot lid. All in all, the Altroz is a looker and one of the most good-looking hatchbacks in the market today. The interior also continues to impress with its floating island dashboard and blue ambient lighting. The fit and finish of the materials are good and everything feels well built.

Another USP of the Altroz is its Harman Kardon speakers which are easily the best in class. It is quite feature-loaded as well with selectable driving modes, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, cruise control, and automatic climate control. The Altroz is quite spacious as well and the rear seats have more than enough legroom and shoulder room. The generous 345 liters of boot space is right up there among the best in its segment. The Altroz scored an impressive 5-star rating in the Global N-cap crash test making it the safest hatchback available in India today. It comes standard with dual airbags ABS and EBD. In addition to this, the Altroz feels strong and well built which gives you confidence.