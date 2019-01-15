SWM Superdual 650’s Price Slashed By INR 80,000 For First 250 Customers

Introduced in India by Kinetic Motoroyale in October 2018, the SWM (Sironi Vergani Vimercate Milano) Superdual 650 was launched at a price of INR 7.3 lakh Ex-showroom. At that price, the off-road friendly Adventure motorcycle had to compete against some big names in the market -the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650. To make the bike more attractive, Kinetic has announced a price cut of INR 80,000 in the SWM Superdual 650’s price. The motorcycle is now priced at INR 6.5 Lakh (Ex-showroom).

An inaugural offer, the first 250 customers of the bike can avail of that price until 31st March, 2019. For that money, you get the Superdual T, which offers company fitted accessories in the form of engine protection bars, LED auxiliary lamps, a skid plate and pannier mounting points. Otherwise, the motorcycle is powered by a 600cc single cylinder, liquid cooled motor that puts out 54 bhp of power @ 7,500 rpm and 55 nm of torque @ 6,500 rpm while being mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The Superdual features 45 mm USD front forks that offer 210 mm of travel and is manually adjustable for rebound, while at the rear, there is a mono-shock that offers up to 220 mm of suspension travel and is adjustable for pre-load and rebound. The front is a 19″ wheel, while at the back, there’s a 17 incher. Braking is taken care by Brembo sourced equipment – a 220 mm disc at the rear and a 300 mm disc at the front. A dual-channel ABS system governs that kit and is switchable.

Kinetic Motoroyale still has a tiny network of dealerships and service centres, however, they are the go-to guys if you wish to own things with names like MV Agusta or Norton. Like Italian bikes? The Benelli TRK 502 is scheduled for launch on the 18th of February. That too will compete in the same segment as the SWM.