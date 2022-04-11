Skoda India Expands Its Presence In North India

Skoda India has expanded its presence in North India by opening new outlets to cater to customer needs. This has resulted in an increase of customer touchpoints from 25 in 2019 to 51 in 2022 across north India, which translates to a growth of 104%in this market over the last two years. In addition, Skoda India has expanded its base in urban centers in northern India by a substantial 127%, growing from 15 cities in 2019 to 34 in 2022.

Official statement

Commenting on the growth in customer touchpoints in the north region, Mr. Zac Hollis, BrandDirector, Skoda Auto India said, “It has been our top priority to widen our network and deepen our penetration pan India. After our expansion in the south and west, it was only natural that north India also joins in our growth story. While the growth is immense, this is just the beginning, and expect a lot more from us in the coming months. The ultimate goal of ŠKODA AUTO India is to provide the best service and ensure customer satisfaction. This expansion of our customer touchpoints is part of that endeavor to get even closer to our customers and fans.”

Skoda India: Recent launches

The Slavia measures 4,541 mm long, 1,752 mm wide, and 1,487 mm tall with a 2,651 mm wheelbase. Skoda claims that the Slavia is bigger than the first-gen Octavia. The front reveals a typical Skoda face with a butterfly grille. The headlights are L-shaped LED units and the fog lamps are halogen units. The side features 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear features a notchback design which is a design characteristic followed by all Skoda sedans.

In terms of features, the Slavia is loaded with wireless android auto and apple car play, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps, auto wipers, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, auto-folding mirrors, wireless charging, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, cruise control, and keyless entry with push-button start. In terms of practicality, it gets a boot space of 521 liters. The safety features are extensive as well with the likes of brake disc wiping, ASR, MSR, Electronic differential lock with XDS and XDS+, three-point seatbelts for all the rear passengers, and multi-collision braking, 6 airbags, TPMS, HHC, ABS, and EBD, and TCS.