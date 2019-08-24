Suzuki Motorcycle India Partners With HDB Financial Services To Provide 24X7 Vehicle Finance

Yesterday, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), announced its partnership with HDB Financial Services (HDBFS), to provide its customers with around the clock easy and hassle-free retail finance options to purchase their favourite Suzuki two-wheeler with added benefits like free roadside assistance, loyalty card and much more. HDB Financial Services is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), which provides vehicle finance options for new 2-wheeler customers across the country. Suzuki’s latest 2-wheelers like the Gixxer Series and Gixxer SF Series can also be purchased via HDB’s financial services.

Suzuki customers can now get instant approvals with simple documentation at a low-interest rate. HDB Financial Services not only has a vast network presence across 22 States and 3 Union Territories, but it also offers secured and unsecured loans to new two-wheeler buyers. This means the company will further provide an all-in-one solution for all their finance related requirements as basic consumers. This convenient process also includes easy scheme options, digital login, 24×7 operational support and a pre-approved program for all HDBFS customers. The MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed by Mr Devashish Handa, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & After-Sales, SMIPL (Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited) and Mr Srinivasan Karthik, Head of Sales Finance, HDBFS (HDB Financial Services).

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Devashish Handa, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & After-Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our association with HDB Financial Services is a part of our plan to offer customized and easy retail finance offers to keep in mind the needs of our customers. The tie-up is a step to provide ease to customers in getting the vehicle financed without any hassle. We believe that this partnership is commencing at an appropriate time with the high demand Festive Season just around the corner. We are sure that HDB Financial Services, which is one of the fastest-growing Vehicle Financiers in the country, will further enhance the ever-increasing preference for Suzuki Two-Wheelers in India. It will further the growth story of Suzuki Motorcycle India which has been an exception to the downturn being experienced by the rest of the Automotive Manufacturers over the last six months.”