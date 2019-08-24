Jaguar-Land Rover Opens A New 3S Retailer Facility In Pune

Yesterday, Jaguar Land Rover India, announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art 3S (Sales, Service and Spare parts) Retailer Facility in Pune. This new facility will be managed by JLR’s official retail partner in Pune, Ace Perkins. As Pune is home to one of Jaguar-Land Rover India’s local manufacturing facility, the 3S retailer facility was also required to be situated strategically close. Hence, this new facility is now located on the Pune-Bengaluru highway, next to Sayaji Hotel, making it easily accessible for customers across the region. The advanced facility was inaugurated by Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), Vikram Modi, Managing Director and Vivek Modi, Director of Ace Perkins.

This new dealership facility in Pune is spread over 4,460 sq.mtrs and is designed to provide the highest quality of sales and after-sales services. The facility can display a wide range of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles and is equipped with a digital personalisation studio for customisation as well as a dedicated Apparel section. The facility also has an integrated service workshop, with state-of-the-art equipment operated by a team of highly trained staff including technicians and other service personnel. With the inauguration of this facility, Jaguar Land Rover’s distribution network now expands to 27 outlets in over 25 major cities across India.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “We have been associated with Ace Perkins for over seven years and are pleased to strengthen the partnership with a new 3S facility in Pune. The integrated, ultra-modern facility offers our esteemed customers a one-stop solution for sales, service and spare parts from a location that is convenient and easily accessible.”

Apart from this, Jaguar Land Rover is busy developing a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology to understand the driver’s state of mind while driving and adjust the cabin settings according to the driver’s mood. This technology uses a driver-facing camera and a biometric sensing monitor to evaluate the driver’s mood and adapt a host of cabin features, including the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, media and ambient lighting. These settings will then be altered in response to the driver’s facial expressions to help tackle stress and other mood factors.