Suzuki Motorcycle India Clocks 9% Growth in August 2025, Crosses 1.13 Lakh Sales

Overview
- Overall Sales Rise: Suzuki sold 1,13,936 two-wheelers in August 2025, up 9% year-on-year.
- Domestic Demand: Indian buyers picked up 91,629 units, showing steady 5% growth.
- Exports on Fire: Shipments abroad soared 29%, crossing the 22,000-unit mark.
- Beyond Bikes: Record ₹856 million spare parts sales and a stylish new Avenis colourway.
Introduction
August was more than just another sales month for Suzuki Motorcycle India — it was a statement of strength. The Japanese manufacturer’s Indian arm closed the month with 1,13,936 units sold, registering a 9% year-on-year jump. The growth came not only from consistent domestic demand but also from a powerful surge in exports. Add to that record-breaking aftersales numbers and a fresh new look for the Avenis scooter, and Suzuki has all the right ingredients as it heads into the festive season.
Sales Performance: Strong at Home, Stronger Abroad
Suzuki’s numbers tell a balanced story of growth across markets:
- Total Sales: 1,13,936 units in August 2025 vs. 1,04,800 in August 2024.
- Domestic Sales: 91,629 units sold in India, up 5% from 87,480 units last year.
- Exports: 22,307 units shipped overseas, a 29% jump over 17,320 units in August 2024.
The domestic growth shows Suzuki’s steady connect with Indian riders, while the export surge underlines the brand’s growing global footprint.
Building Festive Momentum
According to Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India, August’s results provide valuable momentum as the festive season approaches. He thanked customers for their trust and emphasized that Suzuki is ready to delight even more riders in the coming months.
This timing is crucial. The Indian festive period — with Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali — often shapes the year’s overall sales story for two-wheeler makers. By entering this phase with a strong August performance, Suzuki has set itself up to take advantage of the seasonal buying wave.
Aftersales Growth: A Silent Powerhouse
Often overlooked, aftersales is where Suzuki really stood out this August:
- The brand clocked its highest-ever spare parts revenue — ₹856 million.
- That’s a 21% increase over last year’s August performance.
This achievement reflects Suzuki’s expanding service reach and commitment to keeping its growing customer base satisfied. After all, in a market like India, reliable service and easy availability of spares are just as important as the initial purchase.
Avenis Gets a Premium Twist
To keep the line-up fresh, Suzuki added a stylish new dual-tone paint scheme to the Avenis scooter: Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2 with Glass Sparkle Black.
- The sporty scooter now gets a sharper, more premium appeal.
- Such updates may not grab headlines like an all-new launch, but they help products stay exciting — particularly for younger buyers who value design as much as performance.
Conclusion
Suzuki Motorcycle India’s August 2025 performance wasn’t just about a 9% sales jump — it was a complete package. A steady 5% rise in domestic sales, a 29% surge in exports, and a record ₹856 million in spare parts revenue paint the picture of a brand that is growing on all fronts. The addition of a stylish new Avenis colour shows Suzuki’s intent to keep its line-up appealing and dynamic.
As the festive season draws near, Suzuki isn’t just entering with strong numbers — it’s entering with momentum, customer trust, and a refreshed product range. All signs point to an even brighter road ahead for the brand in India and beyond.