Honda Powers World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 with Green Mobility

Quick Overview
- 120 official vehicles to support WCH Tokyo 25, most of them eco-friendly (FCEVs, BEVs, HEVs).
- Specialized roles in marathon, throwing events, athlete transport, and event operations.
- Debut showcase of all-new Prelude, N-ONE e:, and Honda 0 SUV Prototype.
- Interactive exhibits inside and outside the stadium for fans to engage with Honda tech.
Introduction
When the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 kicks off on September 13, it won’t just be the athletes making history. Honda, the official global partner of the event, is stepping up with a fleet of 120 vehicles and mobility solutions, most of them powered by clean energy. With fuel cell, battery-electric, and hybrid technologies at the forefront, Honda aims to ensure smooth operations, reduce environmental impact, and enhance the spectator experience at one of the biggest sporting events on the planet.
Honda’s Marathon Role: Powering Precision and Safety
The men’s and women’s marathon events will highlight Honda’s innovation in mobility.
- CR-V e:FCEV → Chief Judge’s vehicle, offering zero-emissions reliability.
- N-VAN e: → Equipped with Seiko timing gear, powering official race timing.
- Power Exporter e: 6000 / 9000 → Supplies electricity to timing mats at every 5 km split.
- Prelude & N-ONE e: → All-new models, serving as course check cars to ensure safety.
- CUV e: → Battery-swappable camera bikes capturing the runners’ action.
This combination of vehicles ensures that the marathon runs with clockwork precision, from timing accuracy to course safety.
Throwing Events: RC Innovation in Action
Honda is also rewriting the script for field events. A 1/4-scale radio-controlled Honda 0 SUV Prototype will retrieve javelins, hammers, and discuses. Not only does this reduce staff workload, but it also makes the operation safer and more efficient—all while adding a futuristic touch to the spectacle.
Moving People, Moving the Event
Beyond competitions, Honda’s vehicles will keep the entire championship moving smoothly.
- CR-V e:FCEV, Step WGN e:HEV, Odyssey e:HEV, ZR-V e:HEV → Shuttle athletes and officials across venues.
- UNI-ONE mobility device → A hands-free, body-shift controlled ride for staff, easing long days of movement.
- Striemo e-scooter → Compact and practical for behind-the-scenes operations.
By blending comfort, sustainability, and efficiency, Honda ensures both athletes and organizers can focus on performance.
Showcasing the Future: Stadium & Fan Experiences
For the first time in the event’s history, a vehicle exhibit will be placed inside the stadium. Fans will see the Honda 0 SUV Prototype, a design set for global production from 2026. Alongside, the radio-controlled SUV model in action will highlight Honda’s playful yet practical innovation.
Outside the stadium, the fan zone will feature:
- The Prelude and N-VAN e: wrapped in WCH Tokyo 25 livery.
- The CUV e: commuter EV and police-spec Honda NT1100 bike.
- The UNI-ONE, where fans can test Honda’s futuristic mobility up close.
Immersive backdrops will make these displays perfect photo spots, bringing fans closer to both Honda and the championships.
Conclusion
Honda’s role at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 goes far beyond sponsorship. From timing marathons with electric vans to retrieving javelins using RC cars, from transporting athletes in fuel-cell SUVs to letting fans experience next-gen mobility, Honda is redefining how technology supports sport.
With 120 eco-friendly vehicles and innovative mobility devices, Honda isn’t just backing athletes—it’s showcasing the future of sustainable transport. This September in Tokyo, as the world celebrates athletics, Honda will stand at the center, proving that innovation and sport truly move together.