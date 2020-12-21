Suzuki Jimny Production Begins in Our Country

Maruti Suzuki Jimny remains one of the most hotly anticipated vehicles in our country and for all the great reasons. Its competition in the form of Mahindra Thar is already clocking huge positive response in its newest iteration so it is about time that Maruti Suzuki brought the Jimny here. Good news is that the production of the Suzuki Jimny has commenced in India and it will be shipped to the markets abroad. 50 units of the three-door Jimny have been assembled at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram facility from CKD kits imported from Japan.

Expect Maruti Suzuki to introduce the Jimny off-roader in India sometime next year. But we will most probably be getting the five-door version of the Jimny despite the regular three-door version which exists in European markets.

The Suzuki Jimny is lauded for many things worldwide. It comes out as an affordable SUV with appreciable off-road capabilities. It is considered to be one of the most popular affordable off-roaders available in the international markets. It is so popular that even though it doesn’t actually ‘exist’ here, its popularity is unmatched. The Jimny is a very important product for the maker and has had a sensational sales run in markets abroad. Suzuki terms the Jimny as an ‘authentic off-roader’ and is 3550 mm in length, 1645 mm in width and has a height of 1730 mm. It also has a wheelbase of 2250 mm.

The current, fourth-generation Suzuki Jimny has been on sale worldwide since 2018. While there are two versions of the Jimny on sale in Japan – the standard model and the Sierra, the European market just had the latter. It will compete against the recently launched all-new Mahindra Thar and the upcoming Force Gurkha in the segment. As for prices, they are likely to begin under ₹ 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will have a premium positioning which is likely to be sold via Maruti’s Nexa retail channel. In terms of powertrains, it will be offered with the same 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine as the international model.

This engine is also offered in the Indian market with the Ciaz, Ertiga and the newly launched Vitara Brezza facelift. This engine generates about 105 hp of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. However, in the international version, the engine generates slightly lower numbers than these. It is likely to be paired with a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter as optional, similar to the Vitara Brezza.