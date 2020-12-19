Aprilia SXR 160 Arrives at Dealerships Ahead of Launch

Aprilia is a renowned Italian manufacturer and is widely recognized around the world for its adrenaline-pumping motorcycles. But when it comes to India, the brand is currently gaining all the fame because of its scooters. And the company is now all set to launch its maxi-scooter SXR 160 in India. Aprilia SXR 160 is a highly anticipated product in India and there is quite some buzz around the SXR 160.

More details

According to some sources, the launch of the Aprilia SXR 160 is not far away and we should hear an official announcement for the same very soon, confirming the launch that will happen sooner than later.

Aprilia unveiled an India-spec maxi-scooter at the Auto Expo held in February 2020 which was seemingly based on the same platform as the SR160. The Aprilia SXR 160 then looked very aggressive and sharp and featured upfront a full LED setup – LED headlight, LED DRLs, a digital instrument console and a bit stretched out floorboard. A mobile charging port is also available in case you find yourself short on some juice in the battery.

The Aprilia SXR 160, in terms of its underpinnings, features a telescopic fork at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. It also sports discs brakes both at the front as well as the rear, along with a single-channel ABS. The Aprilia SXR 160 could feature a pair of 12-inch alloys wheels, unlike the SR 160 that has a pair of 14 inchers on it. There seem to be no specific rivals for the SXR 160 but the closest that anybody comes is the Suzuki Burgman Street.

In terms of the mechanicals, the Aprilia SXR 160 would draw power from the same BS6 emission compliant 160cc, single-cylinder engine that powers the SR 160 too. The peak power and torque are 11PS and 11.6Nm respectively.

There’s quite some buzz prevailing around the Apriia SXR 160 and with reports suggesting that the SXR 160 would be priced at around INR 1.25 Lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), Aprilia could have a match-winner on its hands. In other related news, Aprilia India is also planning to unleash the 660 twins in India, namely the RS 660 and the Tuono 660.