Suzuki Intruder BS6 Introduced At INR 1.20 Lakh

Expanding its BS6 motorcycle portfolio, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd announced the start of sales for its BS6-compliant, crusier-styled premium commuter, the Intruder. BS6 Suzuki Intruder will be available in three colour options – Metallic Matte Black / Candy Sanoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black / Metallic Matte Titanium Silver and Metallic Matte Titanium Silver. The motorcycle retails at INR 1,20,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) across all exclusive Suzuki Motorcycle India showrooms. The update has resulted in a price hike of INR 10,000 over the bike’s BS4 version.

The motorcycle is powered by an all aluminum, 4 stroke, single cylinder 154.9cc engine, which with all the new updates, produces less emission and provides a smoother riding experience without hindering performance. The engine now makes 13.6 PS at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Paired with a 5-speed gearbox, the motor’s BS4 version made 14.1 PS and 14 Nm of torque. The bike now tips the scales at 152 kilos and continues to feature unique styling which is inspired by the 1,800cc Intruder. In terms of features, it features an LED headlight and tailight, a digital instrument cluster, a backrest for the pillion, twin-barrel exhaust, ABS and forward set pegs for a relaxed riding position.

Commenting on the launch of BS6 compliant Intruder, Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “With Intruder, Suzuki forayed into the cruiser segment and began the era of ‘Urban Brotherhood’. As a modern day cruiser, the motorcycle offers premium appeal and distinctive on-road presence fulfilling daily need and making weekend rides enjoyable and exciting. We are sure that the BS6 compliant Suzuki Intruder will add many likeminded members to the Brotherhood clan.”

Prior to this, Suzuki launched BS6 versions of the Gixxer 155 and its fully-faired SF version. Both are powered by the same 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel-injected, air-cooled SOHC engine with SEP technology. It generates 13.6 PS@ 8000 rpm and 13.8Nm@6000 rpm. These figures are down from 14.1 PS at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm for the bike’s BS4 engine. Although, in its BS6 state of tune, the updated engine promises better fuel economy. The bike continues to be available with ABS, LED illumination for the tail and headlight, 6-spoke alloy wheels and a dual-muffler exhaust system.