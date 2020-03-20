Toyota India Announces Precautionary Measures To Safeguard Employees Against Covid-19

In light of the recent events related to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (Covid-19), Toyota-Kirloskar Motors(TKM) has issued a statement regarding the immediate and comprehensive actions taken by the company to ensure safety and security of its employees. The statement from the TKM reads,”Toyota makes decisions based on the safety and security of our employees and stakeholders and in consideration of those currently dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak. Under the guidance and support of the relevant national and local authorities, TKM has been taking immediate and comprehensive actions necessary to prevent any spread and is also taking adequate internal precautions based on our own guidelines and standards of care.”

The company’s Strategic Business Units (SBU)/Regional Offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bangalore to work with only 50% staff strength. The company says that it is closely monitoring the situation and responding appropriately in accordance with guidance issued by the Government. Thus, Toyota has made a bunch of changes to its sales and service operations that will help customers buy or get their vehicles serviced by avoiding stepping out of their homes as much as possible.

In a press statement made earlier, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Our first priority is the health and safety of all our stakeholders. As a committed corporate, we are taking all preventive measures to sustain normal business operations. We have created SOPs internally to maintain normalcy at the workplace as well as for our partners ensuring hassle-free customer interface. We are actively responding to the changing market conditions and taking countermeasures wherever required to deal with contingencies that may arise in the future.”

Toyota employees, both at its manufacturing facility and corporate office, have been encouraged to maintain social distancing, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, practice respiratory hygiene, wash hands more often and stay at home if they see any COVID-19 symptoms. The company has also suspended the fingerprint biometric attendance system as a preventive measure and limited domestic and restricted international travel. Toyota has also informed all its dealer partners to take adequate precautions and sanitize all the customer touchpoints at the dealerships, to prevent the threat of virus spread. With the automobile Industry already reeling from the economic slowdown, any sort of revival in the near future looks very bleak with the outbreak of the deadly virus.