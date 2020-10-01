Suzuki Introduces New Liveries For Gixxer Series

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd today launched new liveries for Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series. The Company introduced Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in New Triton Blue/Silver colour option to commemorate Suzuki’s Global 100th anniversary. The retro-inspired livery with the traditional blue and slate silver colour scheme will pay homage to Suzuki’s early Grand Prix machines of the 1960s. Enthusiasts have one more reason to rejoice as Suzuki Motorcycle India also launched the Gixxer 250 in Metallic Triton Blue with Suzuki racing graphics.

New colours

In the Gixxer series- Gixxer SF and Gixxer, both motorcycles will now be relaunched with a new big Gixxer graphic to make it look sportier.

The customers will now also be able to opt for Pearl Mira Red colour, in Gixxer series, and Metallic Triton Blue colour in Suzuki Gixxer. Both colours have been newly added to the existing colour range of the motorcycles.

Official statement

Mr Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We are delighted to launch the new liveries for our Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series. The 100th year anniversary Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in the new Triton Blue/Silver will resemble the 2020 Suzuki Moto GP machine displaying the brand’s racing DNA and making it an apt choice for the enthusiasts. There has been a lot of queries that came our way to inquire about the launch of Triton Blue/Silver- Gixxer SF 250 after Moto GP 2020 was resumed from last July. As you all are aware, Gixxer 250 was displayed at the auto expo in Metallic Triton Blue colour and post gauging the positive response of the consumers, we decided to go ahead with the launch in India. The thought process behind launching new big Gixxer graphic in Gixxer SF and Gixxer models is to give more attractive and identical options to the customer while buying the motorcycle.”

Specs

The Gixxer SF continues to draw power from a 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel-injected, air-cooled SOHC engine with SEP technology. It generates 13.6ps@ 8000 rpm and 13.8Nm@6000 rpm. These figures are down from 14.1 PS at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm for the bike’s BS4 engine. Although, in its BS6 state of tune, the updated engine promises better fuel economy. The bike continues to be available with ABS, LED illumination for the tail and headlight, 6-spoke alloy wheels and a dual-muffler exhaust system.

The Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 draw power from a 249cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected SOHC engine which churns out 26.5 PS which comes in at 9300 rpm while the torque rating stands at 22.2Nm.

This powerplant comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. In terms of features, the Gixxer 250 series continues to sport a full-LED headlamp and tail lamp as well as a fully-digital instrument cluster. Undulations are absorbed by telescopic forks and a mono-shock while braking is handled by a disc brake at both ends.

Pricing

New product launch

Suzuki has also announced that it will launch a new two-wheeler on 7th October 2020. The teaser doesn’t reveal much but a distinctive silhouette of an instrument cluster is clearly visible. The image is accompanied by a text which read ‘introducing a superior way to ride’.