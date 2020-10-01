Renault Launches Kwid Neo-tech Edition

Renault India has announced the launch of the 2020 Neotech edition of Kwid in 0.8L MT, 1.0L MT and 1.0L AMT variants. The limited-edition features first-in-segment stylish and fresh dual-tone exterior. This new model comes with an incremental increase of Rs 30,000 and offers a greater value for money package with a host of great features.

Interiors

Inside the cabin, the Kwid Neotech comes with youthful exteriors along with features like 8” touch screen ULC with Apple car play, Android Auto, USB socket for front passengers, Aux sockets, Flex wheels, 3D decals on the C-pillar, Neotech door claddings, seat fabric modification with blue inserts & blue stitches, chrome AMT dial, chrome add-on grille and B-pillar black tapping, to name a few.

Renault has ensured to keep the Kwid range fresh and contemporary with several enhancements made at regular intervals to cater to the evolving needs of customers. With the arrival of the RXL 1.0L variant in both MT and AMT versions, Renault made the Kwid range even more accessible and attractive for the customers. Kwid also comes with several segment-first features like the 20.32 cm Touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution, LED digital instrument cluster, a floor console-mounted AMT dial, one-touch lane change indicator, speed-dependent volume control and a boot capacity of 279 litres.

As part of its low cost of ownership promise, Renault offers optional extended warranty up to 5 years & 100,000 Km from the date of vehicle delivery. There are other service offerings like Renault Easy care, the prepaid maintenance program which offers assured cost savings. To make things easier for you, we have listed the revised variant-wise price structure of the Renault Kwid along with its new Neotech edition: