Hero MotoCorp Strengthens Its Leadership Team To Drive Growth

Hero MotoCorp has announced new appointments to strengthen its Leadership Team to drive growth in the emerging business climate. The two-wheeler manufacturer has appointed Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) B. S. Dhanoa, as a Non-Executive and Independent Director on the Board of the Company, effective from October 1, 2020. This is one of the major appointments, which will decide the future of the company in long term.

Mr B. S. Dhanoa is the recipient of the Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM). He served as the 25th Chief of the Indian Air Force from January 1, 2017, to September 30, 2019. Prior to that, he headed various sub-committees at the Tri-Service level within the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and was the ex-Officio Board Member of Defence Public Sector Units such as the Bharat Dynamics Ltd. He also served as the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. He is also the recipient of the Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM), Yudh Seva Medal (YSM) and Vayu Sena Medal (VM).

Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) B. S. Dhanoa

Apart from this, Mr Sanjay Bhan has also made his return to Hero MotoCorp as the Head of Global Business (GB) and will play a key role in the rapid expansion and consolidation of Hero in the international markets. Mr Bhan will lead this journey at Hero from today, i.e October 1, 2020. He had spent over three decades across Sales, After-Sales, Marketing and Parts Business at Hero in his earlier stint, said, “This is like a home-coming for me and feels great to be back in the Hero family. I am grateful to our Chairman & CEO Dr Pawan Munjal for giving me this opportunity and eagerly look forward to consolidating the Company’s presence in the global markets and expanding into new geographies.”

Hero MotoCorp has also strengthened the leadership teams in the Plant Operations by appointing new Plant Heads and elevating young talent from within, effective from December 1, 2020. These appointments come close on the heels of the first phase of the streamlining process initiated in the month of July, with the objective of creating a bench strength of future leaders. Mr Rajat Bhargava, formerly Head of Strategy, Global Business and Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU) is also appointed to the newly created Chief of Staff role in the office of Chairman and CEO, while Mr Malo Le Masson, who was the Head of Global Product Planning, is now appointed as the Head of Strategy. Also, Mr Ravi Pisipaty, the Head of three plants and the Global Parts Centre, is appointed as the Head of Plant Operations, while Mr Mahesh Kaikini, the Head of Gurugram plant, is appointed as Chief Quality Officer.