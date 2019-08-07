Maruti Suzuki XL6 Headlight Design Revealed In A New Teaser

Maruti Suzuki’s next product for the Indian market, the XL6 is going to be launched on the 21st of August. Ahead of its launch, the car has been teased yet again through the social media accounts of Nexa, the premium retail chain of Maruti Suzuki which shall be offering this car. Prospective customers can now register their interest on the Nexa website. By doing so, the customers would be updated on all information pertaining to the bookings, launch and prices of this upcoming, more premium MPV. Based on the Ertiga MPV, the XL6 will be offered with a number of new features and changes. Some of these new highlights can be seen in the teaser

The XL6 is based on the Ertiga MPV but comes with a number of changes, the front grille being one of them. The XL6 comes with a hexagonal grille with two chrome slats in the centre, which connect to the DRLs of the car. The headlights are quite aggressively shaped and do look much more sporty than the ones we see in the Ertiga. The front bumper of the car too, happens to be designed much more aggressively as well.

Talking about the interior, one can see the layout is quite similar to the one we have seen in the Ertiga, however, it features an all-black theme in this car. The wooden inserts also come in a darker shade than those in the Ertiga, and silver inserts will be present as well. The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system can also be seen here, which would come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Also on offer is an automatic climate control system, which would keep the cabin cool in hot Indian summers. Moreover, unlike the Ertiga, the XL6 will come with a 6-seat layout, with two captain chairs in the middle row with a separate recline function.

Powering the XL6 would be the same, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine from the Ertiga. Combined with Suzuki’s hybrid technology, this engine would be capable of generating about 105 hp of maximum power and 138 Nm of torque. While a 5-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard, the bike will also come with the option of having a 4-speed torque converter. The XL6 is very unlikely to come with the option of a diesel engine. We shall be coming up with more on the engines and other features and prices of this new model from Maruti Suzuki, stay tuned.