Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Becomes 5 Millionth Vehicle To Roll Out Of Gurugram Facility

Among the many manufacturers present in India’s two-wheeler industry, Suzuki Motorcycles India is considered one of the major players. The company has announced that the 5 millionth vehicle has rolled off from the manufacturing facility at Kherki Dhaula, Gurugram. The recently launched BS6 compliant quarter-litre motorcycle – Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 became the celebratory unit.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “This year, Suzuki Motor Corporation celebrates 100-year anniversary. We are thrilled to add another feather to our success story in India by rolling out the 5 millionth Suzuki two-wheeler product. This milestone is a testimony to the immense love and trust reposed by our customers on Suzuki products. We dedicate this achievement to all our customers, and our dealer partners and employees who have played a significant role in making our journey successful in India and helped us reach 5 million mark”.

Today, Suzuki Motorcycle India is one of the fastest-growing two-wheeler companies in the country, as last year the company concluded the fiscal year on a positive note by registering 5.7% growth over FY2018-19. For the last 14 years since its inception in India, Suzuki embodies excitement, sportiness and the spirit of youthfulness. SMIPL is the house of India’s one of the bestselling 125cc scooter – Suzuki Access 125 that is known for its performance and fuel efficiency. Furthermore, Suzuki Motorcycle India retails Gixxer 250 and 150 series, Intruder and Burgman Street that reverberate comfort, excitement, luxury, and sportiness. Currently, SMIPL has more than 530 dealerships and ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program, a doorstep sales and after-sales service, an online platform launched on June 1st has its reach in over 279 cities.

Suzuki Motorcycle India introduced the new Gixxer and Gixxer SF in India in March 2020 with BS6 compliant engine. Fast forward to May 2020, the Japanese bikemaker unleashed the BS6 compliant Gixxer 250 range as well. The Gixxer range is quite popular in the affordable performance segment and the SF range serves as the faired counterparts of the naked Gixxers. In the latest turn of events, Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the price of the SF range, including the 150cc faired sports bike and SF 250 as well.

Earlier in March, the fully-faired Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.22 lakh. On the other hand, the MotoGP version arrived holding a price tag of Rs 1.23 lakh. Now after the latest price hike, the Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 can be yours for a price of Rs 1.24 lakh. Similarly, the Gixxer SF BS6 MotoGP edition is now priced at Rs 1.25 lakh.

On the other hand, the Gixxer SF 250 was previously priced at INR 1.74 Lakh for the regular paint schemes and INR 1,74,900 for the top-spec ‘MotoGP’ edition. Now the bike has turned dearer by around ₹2,000. The regular Metallic Matte Platinum Silver and Metallic Matte Black now cost INR 1,76,140, and top-spec MotoGP Edition will now set you back by INR 1,76,941. Apart from the price hike, there is no other change on the respective motorcycles.