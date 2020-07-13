HRC Sign Pol Espargaro For 2021; Alex Marquez Will Move To LCR Honda

The 2020 MotoGP season is yet to begin, however, news from the paddock has kept things interesting while the bikes have been stationary. Alex Marquez, who will be racing astride a factory Honda bike, alongside his brother Marc at the inaugural round at Jerez next week, has been confirmed at the LCR Honda satellite team for 2021. He will be replaced by Pol Espargaro, who will move from KTM factory racing to the Japanese outfit. Pol has been instrumental in the development of the KTM MotoGP machine, often riding the bike at the edge of its limits.

Honda Racing Corporation has announced the renewal of Alex Márquez, extending his current agreement until the end of 2022. During 2020, the former Moto3 and Moto2 World Champion will race in the premier class aboard his Honda RC213V in the Repsol Honda Team. After winning the title in the middleweight class, Márquez has a whole season ahead to gain experience and make progress on HRC’s long term project.

Prior to this, racing for the Ducati works team this season, Danilo Petrucci will move to the Tech3 KTM outfit for 2021, alongside Iker Lecuona, while Brad Binder and Miguel Oliviera will get their hands on factory bikes. Alex Marquez will most probably replace Cal Crutchlow at LCR Honda, as Nakagami’s place looks well-cemented, backed by Idemitsu. For 2021, Valentino Rossi will in all probability move to the Petronas Yamaha team, unless he decides to drop a retirement bomb on all his fans this year. Andrea Dovizioso is yet to sign a contract for the next season and there are rumours that Jack Miller, who has been confirmed already, could be joined by Jorge ‘Mamba’ Lorenzo, should Dovizioso decide to take a breather from racing action.

Commenting on this news, Alex Marquez said, “I am very proud to announce my renewal with Honda Racing Corporation. HRC gave me the opportunity to arrive in MotoGP and I am glad to join the LCR Honda Team at the end of 2020 and compete in a big team with great experience in MotoGP. I want to thank HRC and the LCR Honda Team for their trust in me to be able to continue in the Honda family and I will work hard to prove their confidence with results. Now, I am eager to start the season in Jerez and I am completely focused to give my best this year. “

Confirming the development, Yoshishige Nomura, HRC President said, “HRC are happy to continue working with Alex Márquez through the learning process in the MotoGP category for the next two seasons. After deep consideration and a thorough analysis of the current situation, we believe Alex has a great opportunity to grow in the premier class with full factory support inside the LCR Honda Team. We believe that by following this path over the next three seasons, we will achieve the results both HRC and Alex look for.”