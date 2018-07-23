Suzuki Gixxer Range To Reportedly Get A Big Update In 2019

Recent reports suggested that Suzuki may introduce a quarter-litre motorcycle in the Indian market in 2019. The same source now reports that the Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer will also introduce a major update to its existing Gixxer 155 and Gixxer SF in 2019 to catch up with their rivals in the respective segment.

The report suggests that the 2019 Gixxer range will receive a ‘significant’ cosmetic upgrade which will come in the form of sharper styling. Apart from the updated styling, the new Gixxer range will also reportedly feature a full LED headlight, an updated digital console, Suzuki Easy Start System and split seats. Moreover, the source also suggests that the new 2019 Gixxer range will also get revised ergonomics although the details remain scarce over there.

However, not everything will change on the 2019 iteration of the Gixxer and the motorcycle is expected to carry forward its frame, and the braking setup. Mechanical specifications are not likely to change either unless Suzuki decides to bump up the displacement marginally, probably to 160cc. We’ll hold our thoughts on that front till we hear more official details in the future.

The added upgrades may also push up the cost which will most likely result in a marginal increase in the final prices but it’s too early to pin-point the exact difference. We’ll keep you posted with new updates as an when they’re available. Stay tuned!

Source: Autocar India

Note: Images are for representation purpose only