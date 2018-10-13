Suzuki GSX-S300/Houje DR300 Unveiled In China: Hints At Upcoming India Bound Suzuki 250cc Design Inspiration

Back in April this year, patent images of the Haojue DR300 were leaked which hinted at an upcoming Suzuki product. The Chinese firm named Haojue is Suzuki’s partner in China and was responsible for the production of the GW250 and the GSX-250R. This hinted that the DR300 could very well be the upcoming GSX-S300, as of now the Houje has officially unveiled the motorcycle in China and we suspect Suzuki will rebadge this motorcycle as its GSX-S300 when it decides to sell it to global markets.

The styling remains quite similar to the patent images that hard previously emerged, it incorporates an aggressive design language that uses a lot of angular lines to accentuate its sharp design. In the front, it has a small yet sharp looking full LED headlight unit, Up-side down forks finished in gold and large tank extensions that add to the overall buff.

The instrument cluster is a fully digital LCD unit that features a speedometer, tachometer, trip meter, odometer and a gear position indicator, while other warnings are displayed via telltale lights. The potential GSX-S300 will feature split seats along with an LED tail light that’ll be fit to a rather slim tail.

The DR300 comes equipped with a 298cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. Sadly Houje hasn’t revealed any power figures as of yet, but we do know it gets a non-adjustable USD fork in the front and a mono-shock at the rear that can be adjusted for pre-load. It also gets 17-inch wheels at the front and rear with a width of 110mm and 140mm for the tires, respectively.

Houje has equipped this motorcycle with disc brakes at the front and rear along with dual channel ABS as standard. Sadly Suzuki won’t be bringing the GSX-S300 to India but there is a silver lining to this. Since Suzuki is planning to launch a 250cc motorcycle in India, we suspect the majority of the styling cues seen on this motorcycle will be taken for the GSX-S300 which should help draw a clearer picture of what’s coming our way.