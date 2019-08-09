Suzuki Gixxer 250 Launched In India At INR 1.59 Lakh

Pitting itself against the likes of the Yamaha FZ 25, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 has been introduced in India today. The motorcycle is the latest addition to the Gixxer portfolio which includes the Gixxer SF 250, the Gixxer 155 and its faired variant, the SF. A naked, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available in two colour schemes – a combination of Metallic Matte Platinum Silver/ Metallic Matte Black; and a Metallic Matte Black colour retailing at a price of INR 159,800 (ex-showroom Delhi). Recently, Suzuki also introduced MotoGP-inspired versions of the SF 250 and the SF 155.

Powering this new Suzuki is a 249cc, Oil-Cooled (SOCS), four-stroke, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which offers refined performance, and along with the chassis, has been developed exclusively for the Indian market. The motor produces 26.5ps@9000 rpm and 22.6Nm@7500 rpm power. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, the Gixxer 250 also comes equipped with Dual channel Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) as standard.

Inspired by the latest European design, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes equipped with LED headlamp and tail lamp, a sporty dual muffler, brushed finish alloy wheels and a newly-designed digital speedometer, a new bronze engine cover, an under cowl, exclusive muffler end cap design and wheels with a machined finish.

Commenting on the launch of Suzuki Gixxer 250, Mr Koichiro Hirao, Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In last five years, Gixxer brand has become synonymous with Suzuki’s attributes of quality, style and performance. It is our constant endeavour to bring a fresh perspective and value to this brand. Today, we are thrilled to launch a stylish and powerful biking experience to our patrons in the form of Suzuki Gixxer 250. This product is a true reflection of Suzuki’s legacy in developing high-performance motorcycles of superior quality backed by cutting-edge technology. With this addition to the Gixxer portfolio, we look forward to riding upwards and continue the growth momentum.”

Mr Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We have taken it upon ourselves to introduce our patrons to the thrill of the ride with the Gixxer Series without compromising on style and efficiency. With the Suzuki Gixxer 250, we want our consumers to upgrade their riding experience to something stronger. We are confident that our latest offering will receive the same adoration as its predecessors. We are hopeful that the Suzuki Gixxer 250 will reinforce our position as a popular youth brand in India.”