Suzuki Burgman Street 125 India Bookings Open

Previously, the upcoming Suzuki Burgman 125 scooter was spotted during a TVC shoot somewhere in India. The India launch details are still under wraps although reports suggested that the new 125cc scooter from Suzuki is likely to be launched in India in the month of June. In recent updates, select Suzuki dealerships have already started accepting the bookings of the upcoming scooter for a token amount of INR 5,000. The new Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is expected to be launched in India in the price range of INR 65,000-70,000 (ex-showroom).

Showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi, the upcoming Suzuki Burgman 125 feature an LED headlamp, a fully digital instrument console (similar to the Gixxer 155 and Intruder), disc brake at the front and drum brake at the rear, 12V charging port, telescopic forks at the front and a hydraulic unit at the rear, and alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres.

Mechanically, the 2018 Suzuki Burgman Street will get the same 124.3cc single cylinder, air-cooled engine that powers Suzuki Access 125. Although the performance numbers on the Burgman Street 125 were not announced by the Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer, the engine is likely to produce the same performance numbers as it does on the Access 125 and thus we expect to see power output figure of 8.7 PS at 7000 rpm and 10.2 Nm of torque at 5000 rpm.

As aforementioned, we’re yet to hear a launch date from Suzuki although it’s a matter of days before an official announcement comes from the two-wheeler brand. Stay tuned.