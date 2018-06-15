Mahindra Mojo XT300 Ocean Blue Colour Launched In India

The Mahindra Mojo XT300 has received a new Ocean Blue paintjob, with the prices standing unchanged at INR 1.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new dual tone paintjob of blue and white will be a new addition to the previously available option of Volcano Red, which features a dual tone of red and white.

Under the new paint scheme, the Mahindra Mojo features parts in blue such as the tank, part of the headlamp fairing, side panel, tail section and underbody cowl while the parts in the white shade include the visor, side panel, underbody cowl and part of the seat.

Engine specifications remain unchanged and hence the Ocean Blue Mahindra Mojo XT300 continues to source power from a 295cc, liquid cooled, fuel injected, single cylinder engine. This engine is capable of producing a maximum power output of 27 hp and 30 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a six speed transmission.

Suspension duties on the Mahindra Mojo XT300 are taken care of by USD forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Stopping power for the model comes in the form of a 320mm single disc and 240mm single disc at the front and rear respectively. Also on offer are 17 inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres.