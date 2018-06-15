Skoda Kodiaq vRS Sets A New Record At Nurburgring; SUV Will Be Unveiled In October 2018

The Czech car manufacturer’s first high performance SUV, the Skoda Kodiaq vRS, proves that it can hold its own on the most challenging race track in the world. Racing driver Sabine Schmitz set the lap record for a seven-seater SUV at the Nürburgring’s legendary Nordschleife in the Skoda Kodiaq vRS, highlighting the car’s performance qualities. The Kodiaq vRS extends the range of vRS models in the Skoda line up.

The Skoda Kodiaq vRS withstood the track conditions in the ‘Green Hell’ and, at 9:29.84 minutes, set the Nordschleife record for a seven-seater SUV.

Sabine Schmitz was at the wheel of the Skoda Kodiaq vRS during the record-breaking lap. Schmitz regularly participates in the long-distance championship (VLN) and the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring and in 1996, she became the first woman to win the 24-hour race and won again the following year. Having long been a ‘Ring Taxi’ driver and as a presenter on various car shows, she has become well-known to a wide audience. Schmitz estimates she has driven more than 30,000 laps on the Nordschleife to date.

The new 2.0 BiTDI engine on th Skoda Kodiaq vRS produces 239 PS. In the Kodiaq model range, the 2.0-litre BiTDI diesel engine is exclusively reserved for the vRS, and thanks to Dynamic Sound Boost, the high-torque diesel engine’s power is immediately apparent. With adaptive Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) including Driving Mode Select and progressive steering, the all-wheel-drive vehicle – which was still in its camouflage wrap during its appearance in the Eifel region – was perfectly equipped for its record-breaking lap at the Nordschleife.

The Skoda Kodiaq vRS will celebrate its world premiere in October of this year. It will be presented to the public for the first time at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

Check out more images of Skoda Kodiaq vRS below: