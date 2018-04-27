New 2018 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 India Launch Details Revealed

After the new GSX-S750, Suzuki Motorcycle India is gearing up for another launch. The new 2018 Suzuki Burgman Street 125, which was recently showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi, will be reportedly launched in India very soon. Reports suggest that the new 125cc scooter will be launched in India by the end of May or early June 2018. Check out the walkaround video of the upcoming Suzuki Burgman 125 below:

The new Burgman 125 will be sold alongside the Access 125 and, will compete against the likes of the Honda Grazia 125, TVS NTORQ and the upcoming Hero Maestro 125. Propelling tasks would be performed by a 124.3cc single cylinder, air-cooled engine. While Suzuki has remained tight lipped about the performance numbers, the engine is expected to produce same performance numbers as the Access 125. So expect to see power output of 8.7 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10.2 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm.

Being placed in the premium 125cc scooter segment, the new Burgman 125 will carry features such as a LED headlamp unit, digital instrument console (identical to the unit on Gixxer range and the new Intruder 155), 12V charging port, disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear, alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres and telescopic forks upfront and a hydraulic unit at the rear.

Expect the ex-showroom prices to hover between INR 60,000-65,000. While we wait for an official announcement about the India launch date, check out the upcoming Suzuki Burgman through the image gallery below:

Source: NDTV