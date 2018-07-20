New 2018 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 India Prices, Images, Tech Specs, Features and Details

Among an array of models showcased at the Suzuki Pavilion at the 2018 Auto Expo was the all new Burgman Street 125. The scooter has now arrived in India and has been priced at INR 68,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). Here’s everything you need to know about the new Suzuki Burgman Street 125.

New 2018 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Walkaround Video

New 2018 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 India Prices

The new Suzuki Burgman Street 125 has been launched in India for INR 68,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

New 2018 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 India Launch Date

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 was launched in India on July 19, 2018.

New 2018 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Features And Details

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 has been placed in the premium category and thus the scooter packs loads of features. The new Suzuki Burgman Street 125 features muscular styling, and still manages to keep the weight in check. The kerb weight of the new scooter is 108 kg, which is 4 kg lighter than the Suzuki Access 125.

In terms of features, the Burgman Street 125 features a full LED headlight, a full digital instrument console, tubeless tyres, disc brake at the front, CBS as standard, a spacious footboard and a 21.5 litre under-seat storage. The scooter features flexible foot-position to reduce fatigue and is claimed to offer best in class riding experience.

Suspension duties are taken care of by a twin telescopic unit up front and a hydraulic system at the rear. Wheel size up front is 12 inches and is shod with 90 section rubber, while at the rear you have a 10 inch wheel with 90 section tyre.

The new Burgman Street 125 is available in three colours – Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Glass sparkle black and Pearl Mirage White.

New 2018 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Engine And Performance

In terms of specs, the scooter is powered by a 124cc, single cylinder, SOHC 2-valve engine. The peak power output is 8.7PS@7000 rpm and 10.2rpm@5000 rpm.

New 2018 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Technical Specifications

Engine: 124 cc air-cooled single cylinder

Power: 8.7 PS at 7500 rpm

Torque: 10.2 Nm at 5000 rpm

Dimensions (Length x Width x Height): 1884mm x 661mm x 1163mm

Ground Clearance: 160mm

New 2018 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Image Gallery