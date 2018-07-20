New 2018 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 India Prices, Images, Tech Specs, Features and Details
Among an array of models showcased at the Suzuki Pavilion at the 2018 Auto Expo was the all new Burgman Street 125. The scooter has now arrived in India and has been priced at INR 68,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). Here’s everything you need to know about the new Suzuki Burgman Street 125.
New 2018 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Walkaround Video
New 2018 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 India Prices
The new Suzuki Burgman Street 125 has been launched in India for INR 68,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).
New 2018 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 India Launch Date
The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 was launched in India on July 19, 2018.
New 2018 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Features And Details
The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 has been placed in the premium category and thus the scooter packs loads of features. The new Suzuki Burgman Street 125 features muscular styling, and still manages to keep the weight in check. The kerb weight of the new scooter is 108 kg, which is 4 kg lighter than the Suzuki Access 125.
In terms of features, the Burgman Street 125 features a full LED headlight, a full digital instrument console, tubeless tyres, disc brake at the front, CBS as standard, a spacious footboard and a 21.5 litre under-seat storage. The scooter features flexible foot-position to reduce fatigue and is claimed to offer best in class riding experience.
Suspension duties are taken care of by a twin telescopic unit up front and a hydraulic system at the rear. Wheel size up front is 12 inches and is shod with 90 section rubber, while at the rear you have a 10 inch wheel with 90 section tyre.
The new Burgman Street 125 is available in three colours – Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Glass sparkle black and Pearl Mirage White.
New 2018 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Engine And Performance
In terms of specs, the scooter is powered by a 124cc, single cylinder, SOHC 2-valve engine. The peak power output is 8.7PS@7000 rpm and 10.2rpm@5000 rpm.
New 2018 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Technical Specifications
- Engine: 124 cc air-cooled single cylinder
- Power: 8.7 PS at 7500 rpm
- Torque: 10.2 Nm at 5000 rpm
- Dimensions (Length x Width x Height): 1884mm x 661mm x 1163mm
- Ground Clearance: 160mm