New Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition Launched In India

Apart from the new Access 125 with Combined Brake System (CBS), Suzuki Motorcycle India has also introduced the new Access 125 Special Edition for the Indian market. The Access 125 Special Edition also features the safety net of CBS which enables operation of both brakes from the left brake lever.

The new Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition also receives a new colour option – Metallic Sonic Silver with Beige Coloured Leatherette seat. Besides Metallic Sonic Silver, the Access 125 Special Edition will be available in existing colours – Metallic Matte Black and Pearl Mirage White. You can buy the Special Edition for INR 60,580 (Ex-showroom New Delhi).

Visually, the new Access 125 Special Edition also comes with the special black-coloured alloy-wheels and grab rail combined for a sporty image, and a special round shaped chrome mirrors, which give a distinctive appearance to the scooter. The Special Edition logo emblem lends the Access 125 a further unique identity.

Mechanical specifications are identical to the standard Suzuki Access 125 as the special edition continues to use the same 124cc 4-Stroke, single-cylinder, air cooled engine that is tuned to develop 8.7 PS of power @ 7,000 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque @ 5,000 rpm.

Check out more images of the Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition below: