Suspension Specialist Ohlins Now Has Solutions For The Royal Enfield 650 Twins

The go-to name for top racing teams and manufacturers for their state-of-the-art machines, Ohlins now has aftermarket front and rear suspension solutions for the Royal Enfield 650 twins. The spring expert hasn’t any radical solutions though. Rather, the FSK 145 fork spring kit, which is designed for small sports and street bikes replaces the top cap and standard springs with higher performance rate springs that are claimed to deliver improved handling, cornering and braking. The replacement top cap also provides an external spring preload.

The rear suspension setup can be upgraded with either the RE 911 or the RE 912 units from the STX 36 Twin family. The rear springs are available in the emulsion, piggyback or hose versions and are suitable for cruiser and cafe racer motorcycles. The setup can be specified with different damping adjustment options with or without length adjustment. The high-level kit can set you back with quite an expense though, as the front spring kit retails for approximately €245, which translates to INR 18,969. The rear setup will cost you €970, which is about INR 75,094. The total cost is INR 94,064, which excludes the shipping, import and installation charges.

In addition to this, there are some performance upgrades available for the 650cc twins too. Powertronic has launched a piggyback device for the Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650. The plug-n-play ECU takes just minutes for installation without the need for any fancy tools. With two selectable maps available, a dyno chart on Powertronic’s website reveals that the power goes up to 49.53 HP with the first mapping, and to 50.35 HP with the second map. The Torque curve elevates itself too and with the two selectable maps, the number goes up to either 53.58 Nm or 55.15 Nm.

In standard form, the butter-smooth engines already make a healthy 47 Bhp and 52 Nm of torque. The piggyback device promises better throttle response even in the closed-loop/part-throttle regions, significantly reducing part-throttle sluggishness, making low-speed riding conditions more enjoyable. Although the new 650cc motors are refined on their own, this device further minimizes engine vibrations with in-built ignition control algorithms. However, the big news is that the ECU takes the standard 7,000 rpm+ limit higher, to up to 12,000 rpm! For race setups, the Powertronic device supports up to 15,000rpm!