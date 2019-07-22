Hyundai To Set Up Camps Which Offer Special Benefits For Customers Of The Old Santro

Hyundai Motor India has organized a Mega ‘Experience Hyundai Camp’ which provides customers a platform to experience brand Hyundai within their vicinity for all service-related needs, new product purchase and evaluation of the existing car. In addition to this, the car maker also announced that in the coming week, Hyundai will set up a camp for Old Santro customers, honouring their long term association with the Brand. The camp is intended to connect with customers of the old Santro and share latest updates on recently launched Hyundai cars and special discounts to exchange the old SANTRO with the ALL NEW SANTRO. Customers can get exchange benefits upto INR 20,000.

The Mega ‘Experience Hyundai Camp’ was organized at 495 locations in 303 cities to provide personalized assistance, free vehicle check-up, evaluation of old cars in exchange offer to buy contemporary Hyundai cars. To enhance customer involvement, Hyundai SANTRO, Elite i20 and Xcent were on display to augment lead generation. Customers can also book a Test Drive of their favourite car during this camp. The Mega ‘Experience Hyundai Camp’ is usually set-up at Malls, Residential Areas, Parking Spaces and Petrol Pumps, to educate customers about importance of regular service for their vehicles, acquaint them with new sales scheme, used car evaluation and exchange offers, extended warranty details, etc.

The car maker is pulling in some serious numbers in the compact SUV space, after launching India’s first connected car, the Venue some time ago. Available with three engine choices and multiple gearbox options, including a DCT, the Venue now attracts the longest wait time in its segment.

Commenting at the inauguration of the camp, Mr. Punnaivanam S, VP-Customer Care Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, “It’s extremely overwhelming to see such remarkable response to the Mega Experience Hyundai Camp every year. Each year, the customer response surpasses our expectations and turn out to be extremely collaborating. Being India’s First Smart Mobility Solutions Provider, we will continue to innovate and bring forth the best customer services at their doorstep. The camp accentuates our commitment towards providing industry’s best platform to fulfil all customers’ service-related needs.”