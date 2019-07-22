Next Generation Royal Enfield Thunderbird And Classic Caught Testing Together

It is no secret now that Royal Enfield is working on a new generation of single-cylinder motorcycles. With the new emission norms to be put into effect from next year, the Indian bike manufacturer is preparing a range of new generation, BS-VI compliant models to prepare for this deadline. A video uploaded on Youtube channel GOUTHAMZONE showcases the new generation Classic and new generation Thunderbird motorcycles riding back to back in a blacked-out colour scheme, trying to hide some design highlights and features the new generation models will come with.

The Thunderbird, looks quite similar to the test mule spied a couple of days ago. While the front end looks quite similar to the existing model, a number of changes are visible moving further ahead. The footpegs are front set, allowing the rider to sit in a more relaxed posture, ideal for long rides. The presence of alloy wheels suggests that this could be the premium X variant of the Thunderbird. Moving to the rear, a new swingarm and rear suspension setup can be seen. Moreover, the chain sprocket and rear disc have interchanged their positions.

The Classic too, seems to carry the same changes. One can also notice a rather small backrest for the pillion in this video and a new shiny, metallic exhaust on the Classic. The Thunderbird, on the other hand, also gets a new exhaust but with a blend of shiny metal and a blacked-out tube. However, unlike the Thunderbird, the Classic gets spoked wheels.

The new generation, BS-VI compliant engines would need to be fuel injected. Currently, the 500 cc engine from Royal Enfield is fuel-injected while the 350 cc motor uses a carburettor. Post this update, both engines would use fuel injection making them perform better and more refined. Moreover, reports suggest that rubber mounts would be used for the engine, further reducing the vibrations reaching the rider. One can expect the launch of these new-generation Royal Enfields to happen before the end of this year or early next year, for a small premium over the existing models. We shall keep you updated along the way, stay tuned.