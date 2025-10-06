STUDDS Launches Ninja Comet Flip-Up Helmet at ₹1,420: Affordable Safety with Everyday Comfort

Overview
- STUDDS introduces the Ninja Comet, its first flip-up helmet in the value segment, priced at ₹1,420.
- Comes with a built-in sun visor, lightweight design, and BIS/ISI certification for safety.
- Designed with washable liners and a sporty spoiler for comfort and style.
- Available in five colours and multiple sizes through offline and online channels.
Introduction
STUDDS Accessories Ltd, India’s homegrown helmet giant, has launched the all-new Ninja Comet Flip-Up Helmet, priced at just ₹1,420. This new model brings together affordability, practicality, and safety — all wrapped in a sleek, modern design. The Ninja Comet marks STUDDS’ first-ever flip-up helmet in the value segment, designed especially for riders who want dependable protection without spending a fortune.
Stylish and Sturdy Design
The Ninja Comet continues the legacy of STUDDS’ popular Ninja series, which first debuted in 1995. Over the years, the series has evolved with technology and rider preferences — and this latest addition reflects that progress perfectly.
- The helmet has a sporty spoiler design that adds aerodynamic flair.
- It weighs just 1,275 grams, making it comfortable for long daily rides.
- Built with a high-impact outer shell and EPS liner that offers superior shock absorption.
STUDDS has also focused on comfort — the removable and washable cheek pads with a hypoallergenic liner make it ideal for India’s hot and humid riding conditions.
Safety Comes First
The Ninja Comet stays true to STUDDS’ focus on rider safety, meeting all BIS standards and carrying the ISI certification. Its flip-up mechanism is smooth and secure, while the built-in sun visor protects against glare. The impact-resistant shell with dual EPS layers adds extra protection, giving riders certified safety without stretching their budget.
Everyday Comfort and Convenience
The Ninja Comet isn’t just about safety — it’s designed for convenience and comfort.
- The quick-release visor makes cleaning or replacing the visor effortless.
- Ventilation channels keep the inside cool and airy, even in traffic.
- The flip-up design is practical for city riders who often stop at signals or toll booths.
It’s the kind of helmet that feels light on your head but strong in protection — perfect for everyday use.
Market Impact and Availability
With the Ninja Comet, STUDDS strengthens its position in India’s fast-growing helmet market. The company already produces over 9 million helmets annually across three manufacturing facilities and sells in more than 70 countries.
- Available now at offline retailers, STUDDS exclusive outlets, and on shop.studds.com.
- The brand also plans to roll it out soon on major e-commerce platforms.
This launch comes at a time when Indian riders are increasingly prioritizing safety gear, thanks to stricter enforcement and greater awareness.
Conclusion
The STUDDS Ninja Comet brings premium comfort and modern design to India’s affordable helmet category. At ₹1,420, it strikes the perfect balance between safety, style, and practicality. Available across STUDDS stores, partner retailers, and online at shop.studds.com, this helmet is built for riders who want more—without paying more.