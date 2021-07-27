Studds Launches Its First-Ever Motorcycle Riding Jacket

Studds is a renowned name in the Indian riding gear industry and claims to be the world’s largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer (in terms of volumes sold in a year). Up until now, the company has been selling a wide variety of helmets and other riding gear but for the first time since its inception, the company has launched its motorcycle riding jackets.

Features

The company claims that these riding jackets are designed to be a perfect riding partner in all weather conditions. The new range of jackets features a protective, breathable mesh design that promotes generous airflow to keep the rider cool and comfortable during the summers while the inner removable thermal jacket ensures appropriate warmth during winters.

The riding jacket ensures the perfect fit through quick and simple-to-use adjustable elbow straps. The large multi-purpose pockets provide adequate space for carrying keys, mobile phones along other necessary things. The back protector, shoulder protector, and elbow protector ensure optimum safety of the rider in case of a collision. The jacket is supported with additional Impact Protectors, Rain Liner and Thermal Inner Jacket.

Official statement

Mr. Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director, STUDDS Accessories Ltd. said, “Our two-wheeler accessories vertical has contributed significantly to the entire sales of the company, and we are confident that with the introduction of riding jackets we will be able to provide a holistic and enhanced riding experience to our customers. The new jackets are stylish and provide ultimate protection which will promote the culture of safe riding in the country. These jackets not only cater to professional riders but they can also be used in our daily commute.”

Pricing and colour options

Priced at INR 6,500, the latest offering is available in two different designs, one in Black and another one in Fluorescent Green & Black colors. The entire range will be available for sale at STUDDS Accessories Ltd’s dealer network and EBOs across India.

Why wearing riding jackets is important?

While helmets are essential for a motorcyclist’s safety, wearing a riding jacket all the time on a motorcycle is paramount too. Unlike cars, we don’t have any protective cage around us that could save us from the direct impact after kissing the tarmac. Riding jackets come with shoulder, elbow and back protectors and are made of specialised material that protects your skin from abrasion in case of an impact. They are relatively thicker than your average jacket.