Honda BigWing Showroom Inaugurated In Chandigarh

Honda had introduced its BigWing Topline network with the launch of the H’ness CB350. Honda has been gradually growing the BigWing network in all major cities. The first showroom was inaugurated in Gurgaon in the latter half of FY20 and the network now has over 50 dealerships across India. To add one more city to the list, Honda inaugurated its BigWing dealership in Chandigarh.

Official Statement

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing in Chandigarh, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “ Our focus is on the expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Chandigarh. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Chandigarh and bring to them our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”

Showroom Location

For our readers in and around Chandigarh, you can now check out and test ride bikes from Honda’s BigWing portfolio at the below address:

GF-2,Ground Floor, City Emporium Mall, Plot No 143-A, Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh, 160101

Do note that this is not the Topline showroom and will house Honda’s mid-size motorcycles like the H’ness-CB350, CB350RS, CB500X, etc.

BigWing Portfolio

Honda BigWing Topline houses Honda’s complete premium motorcycles range starting from H’ness-CB350, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and the flagship model Gold Wing Tour, the BigWing will be delighting mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda. Honda’s regular showrooms will be home to the commuter segment bikes and scooters.