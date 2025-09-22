STUDDS Launches Helios Superman Edition Helmet in India at ₹3,700

Overview
- STUDDS expands its DC superhero helmet range with Superman Edition
- Certified to meet both Indian (BIS) and international (DOT) safety standards
- Packed with rider-friendly features including antifog visor, ventilation, and Bluetooth-ready design
- Priced from ₹3,700, available in 6 Superman-themed color options
Introduction
STUDDS Accessories Ltd., the world’s largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer by volume in 2024, has launched its latest premium model — the Helios Superman Edition Helmet. Created in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products India, this new edition adds superhero flair to everyday rides without compromising on safety.
Following the positive reception of the Batman Edition earlier this year, the Superman Edition continues STUDDS’ push to blend pop culture with modern riding gear.
Safety First: Dual-Certified Protection
The Superman Edition Helios isn’t just about style — it’s built for serious protection. The helmet is dual-certified by BIS (India) and DOT (USA), giving riders confidence on both city roads and highways.
Its tough thermoplastic shell absorbs shocks, while the multi-density EPS liner helps manage impact more effectively. For extra safety, it also includes retro-reflective padding to improve visibility at night.
Comfort and Everyday Convenience
Designed with riders’ real-world needs in mind, the Helios Superman Edition focuses on making rides comfortable:
- Antifog 100 visor coating that gives up to 100 seconds of fog resistance.
- Stylized ventilation system for smooth airflow during long rides.
- Eyeglass-friendly fit so riders with spectacles stay comfortable.
- Integrated speaker pockets to easily fit Bluetooth communication devices.
- Hypoallergenic liners that reduce skin irritation and make extended use hassle-free.
These features make it clear that STUDDS is catering not just to style seekers, but also to serious daily riders.
Premium Build and Visor Technology
The Helios Superman Edition comes with a dual visor system coated for scratch resistance and UV protection. Riders can easily change the visor using its quick-release mechanism, while a rust-proof stainless-steel buckle adds lasting strength and reliability.
To keep it looking new, the helmet also gets a removable lower trim — a handy feature for long-term use.
Superman Graphics That Stand Out
The Helios Superman Edition stands out with its Man of Steel-inspired graphics in six color options, offered in both matte and gloss. The bold design and Superman emblem add a heroic edge to every ride.
Price, Sizes, and Availability
Starting at ₹3,700, the helmet comes in Medium, Large, and Extra Large sizes. It’s available at retail outlets, STUDDS stores, and the official online shop, with e-commerce listings coming soon.
Conclusion
With the Helios Superman Edition Helmet, STUDDS has delivered a helmet that strikes a balance between safety, comfort, and bold design. For riders, it’s more than just protective gear — it’s a statement piece that adds personality to their journey.
Whether you’re a Superman fan or simply looking for a reliable, stylish helmet at an accessible price point, this latest addition from STUDDS promises to make every ride feel a little more heroic.