Toyota Rumion Gets Safer: 6 Airbags Now Standard Across All Variants

Quick Overview
- Toyota adds 6 airbags as standard across all Rumion models.
- TPMS introduced in top V grade for enhanced tyre safety.
- Stylish design with 7-seater flexibility and modern features.
- Backed by Toyota’s efficient engines, warranty, and trust.
Introduction
For most families in India, buying a car is about more than just moving from point A to B—it’s about keeping loved ones safe and comfortable. Toyota seems to understand this better than most, and with its latest update to the Rumion, the brand has put safety at the forefront.
From now on, every variant of the Rumion will come with six airbags as standard. That’s a big deal in the MPV space, where safety features are often reserved for the pricier trims. Alongside this, Toyota has added smart touches, modern features, and its usual promise of efficiency and dependability, making the Rumion an even stronger choice for families.
Safety First: Six Airbags Standard
Airbags are among the most important safety features in any car, and Toyota has decided not to compromise. The Rumion now packs:
- Two front airbags for the driver and co-driver.
- Two side airbags for extra impact protection.
- Two curtain airbags covering the length of the cabin.
This six-airbag setup offers all-round protection, giving everyone inside more peace of mind on the road.
Smarter Protection with TPMS
The safety package doesn’t stop there. The top-end V grade of the Rumion adds a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), which:
- Keeps a constant eye on tyre pressure.
- Warns the driver if levels drop.
- Helps improve fuel economy and extend tyre life.
It’s a thoughtful addition, especially for families who clock serious highway miles.
Style Meets Practicality
The Rumion is built to look good while staying family-focused.
On the outside, you get:
- A bold chrome grille.
- Projector headlamps that light up the road clearly.
- LED tail lamps for a sharp finish.
- Dual-tone alloy wheels that add a sporty edge.
Inside, the cabin is just as practical:
- Premium dual-tone interior design.
- Seven seats, with 60:40 split in the 2nd row and reclining 3rd row.
- Rear AC vents for both 2nd and 3rd rows.
- Ample luggage space for weekend trips or daily chores.
It’s a blend of style and space that works well for Indian families.
Tech That Fits Modern Life
Toyota hasn’t forgotten about connectivity either. The Rumion comes with features that make driving both smarter and more entertaining:
- Toyota i-Connect app: remote lock/unlock, AC control, safety alerts, smartwatch and voice assistant support.
- 17.78 cm touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
- Arkamys Surround Sense audio system for rich sound.
- Steering-mounted controls for ease of use.
Whether it’s city commuting or long drives, the tech ensures convenience and fun.
Power, Mileage, and Reliability
At the heart, the Rumion sticks to what Toyota does best—efficient, dependable engines.
- 1.5L K-Series Petrol engine with manual and 6-speed automatic options (the AT even gets paddle shifters).
- Mileage of 20.51 km/l (Petrol MT) and a wallet-friendly 26.11 km/kg (CNG) option.
And it’s all backed by Toyota’s after-sales trust:
- 3-year/100,000 km warranty, extendable to 5 years/220,000 km.
- Express Maintenance for quicker service.
- 24×7 roadside assistance to keep you covered on the go.
Final Thoughts
The Toyota Rumion has always been about space and practicality, but this latest update adds something even more important—confidence. With six airbags standard across the board, it’s clear Toyota wants families to feel safer without giving up on comfort or efficiency.
At a starting price of ₹10.44 lakh, the Rumion makes a strong case as a family MPV that balances safety, style, and everyday usability—just the kind of mix Indian buyers are looking for.