Renault Kwid Celebrates 10 Years with a Special Anniversary Edition

Quick Highlights
- 500 units only: Limited-run 10th Anniversary Edition.
- Two new dual-tone shades: Fiery Red/Black Roof and Shadow Grey/Black Roof.
- 3-point seatbelts now standard; Climber gets six airbags.
- Variants renamed: Evolution, Techno, Climber.
A Decade of the Kwid
When Renault launched the Kwid back in 2015, it didn’t just bring another budget car to India — it completely changed the entry-level game. Buyers got SUV-inspired styling, a touchscreen, and solid road presence in a package priced like a hatchback. For many first-time owners, the Kwid felt like a big step up from the basics.
Now, ten years later, Renault is marking the milestone with a special Anniversary Edition and a refreshed lineup that makes the Kwid safer, smarter, and still very affordable.
Anniversary Edition – A Collector’s Kwid
The highlight is, of course, the 10th Anniversary Limited Edition, based on the Techno variant. Renault is keeping it rare — only 500 cars will be sold. Prices are ₹5.14 lakh (manual) and ₹5.63 lakh (AMT).
Here’s what makes it different:
- Exclusive colours: Fiery Red with a Black Roof and a brand-new Shadow Grey with a Black Roof.
- Fresh details: shiny black Flex Wheels, yellow grille insert, and bold anniversary decals on the sides.
- Inside upgrades: anniversary-themed seat fabric, yellow accents all around, a leatherette steering wheel with contrast stitching, plus illuminated scuff plates and puddle lamps.
It’s still the same Kwid underneath, but these touches give it a festive, youthful vibe.
The Rest of the Range Gets Safer
Renault hasn’t stopped at the special edition. The entire Kwid family gets updates for 2025.
- 3-point seatbelts are now standard on every seat.
- The Climber variant gets a big safety boost with six airbags, which is almost unheard of at this price.
- New nomenclature: Evolution (earlier RXL), Techno (earlier RXT), and Climber.
- Pricing remains aggressive, starting at ₹4.29 lakh, with the AMT automatic option beginning at just ₹4.99 lakh.
Same Kwid Spirit Under the Hood
The Kwid sticks to its winning formula: a 1.0L petrol engine with either a manual or Easy-R AMT gearbox. Efficient and easy to drive, it handles city traffic effortlessly, while 184 mm ground clearance and sturdy suspension keep its signature mini-SUV feel intact.
Conclusion
The Renault Kwid has always been more than just a budget hatchback — it showed that style, features, and road presence were possible even at an entry-level price.
A decade later, the 10th Anniversary Edition is a stylish, limited celebration of its journey, while the refreshed lineup keeps the Kwid relevant and appealing for today’s first-time buyers.