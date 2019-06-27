Strider Sports Launches 2 New Products For The Indian Market

Learning to ride a bike at a young age helps children develop core strength, motor skills, and confidence. US-based, Strider Bikes aims to do just that by providing the Strider Balance Bikes in the global market for the overall development of children across the world. Last month, Strider Bikes had announced its entry into the Indian market, and today they announce the launch of the Strider 14x Sport Balance Bike and the attachable Strider 14x Easy Ride Pedal Kit. The Strider 14x Sport Balance Bike is priced at INR 16,750 and the Strider 14x Easy Ride Pedal Kit is priced at INR 3,750. Both the products will be available on Amazon from the 26th of June 2019.

This world-class company designs and manufactures a range of safe and durable balance bikes for children as young as 6 months. With this range of products, Strider not only aims to teach balance and improve dexterity, cognitive ability, and spatial awareness in toddlers but also inspire them to experience two-wheeled freedom. This launch announcement comes almost a month after the Strider 12Sport Balance Bike launch, which was Strider’s first product in the Indian market.

Talking about the products, the Strider 14x Sport starts off as a balance bike, which helps kids who either haven’t been on a bike before or are veteran Strider riders trying to gain confidence and improve their balancing ability on a bigger bike. Once the child is ready to pedal, the 14x Sport bundle turns into an adjustable pedal bike by just attaching the Easy Ride Pedal Kit. This add-on feature converts the 14x sport bundle from a balance bike to a pedal bike in absolutely no time, as the conversion process is super quick and easy-to-do with the wrenches included in the box. This ingenious design ensures that the child graduates from balancing to pedalling as soon as possible.

Ryan McFarland, President, CEO, and Chief Enthusiast, Strider Sports International Inc. says, “We are very excited about the growing interest from parents in India. Our products are innovative which makes it easier for children to learn how to cycle. The 14x sport bundle is an exciting product for children between 3 years and 7 years of age. This bike will give Indian parents an opportunity to experience a whole new perspective on cycling for their children which is safe, easy and convenient.”