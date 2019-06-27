MG Hector To Be Launched In India Today: Live Updates From The Event

Slotting itself in what is now India’s hottest and also crowded car segment, the MG Hector SUV will be launched in India today. A feature-loaded SUV, the MG Hector will also introduce brand MG in the Indian market while slugging it out against products like the Tata Harrier, the upcoming Kia Seltos, the segment-leading Hyundai Creta and some variants of the Nissan Kicks and the Jeep Compass. This article will be updated with all the information real-time once the event starts at 11 am. In the meanwhile, for a comprehensive review, do watch our video below.

Live Updates:

Mg Hector Price:

11:36 AM: MG Hector cost of service

11:34 AM: Assured buyback plan

11:32 AM: To offer 5-year/unlimited kilometre warranty!

11:27 AM:

MG Will begin operations with 120 centres, taking it up to 250 by September

MG Hector variant-wise feature list

Some stand out features

To be offered in four variants – Style, Super, Smart and Sharp, the MG Hector will be offered with two engine options. The petrol option is a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine which delivers 143 PS power and peak torque of 250 Nm and will be available in both manual and automatic transmissions. Its 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine will deliver 170 PS at a peak torque of 350 Nm. Moreover, the car will also offer a 48 volt, mild hybrid system. This system would use a 48-volt lithium-ion battery to store energy and provide extra torque assistance of up to 20 Nm when required, paired with the petrol motor. All the engine options are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, but the petrol version is also available with the option of a 6-speed DCT gearbox.

To be a connected car, top variants of the Hector will offer as many as 6 airbags, whereas the base will offer only 2. In addition to that, the Hector features ESP, disc brakes on all four corners, ABS+EBD+Brake Assist, front parking sensors, 360-degree camera (top variant), Tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX mounts on all variants and electronic parking brake (automatic variants only).

Some stand out features of the Hector are listed below:

7″ MID in the instrument cluster with Music, Navigation Calling and TPMS display

Fatigue reminder setting

Leather seats and application on door trim, dashboard, steering and armrest

Front and Rear LED reading lights

8-colour ambient lighting

2nd-row seat recline

Rear AC vents

Cooled glove box

10.4″ Vertical HD display

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility

Sound system tuned by Infinity. Gets subwoofer and amplifier for 8-speaker system

Steering mounted audio controls

rear seat armrest with cup holders

Leather-finished driver armrest

Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, 4-way power adjustable co-driver’s seat

Powered tailgate

Rain-sensing wipers

Heated ORVMs

Front and rear fast-charging USB ports

Auto headlamps

Cruise Control

60:40 Split rear seat backrest with recline function

Geofencing

Embedded Sim (5G ready)

Over the air updates

Driver analytics (Harsh braking, running idle, drive time, routes taken etc)

Remote vehicle control (ignition on/off, AC on/off, sunroof, tailgate, door lock/unlock through a mobile app)

Online navigation with live updates

Voice assistant with 100+ voice commands activated by saying “Hello MG”

Pre-loaded entertainment content

Built-in Ganna.com premium account

Self-initiated emergency call sends a message and location to the pulse hub if airbags are deployed. Hub calls the car back for assistance

Vehicle Status Scan

Find my car

Remote Light flashing and honking

Stolen vehicle tracking assistance

Tyre pressure check through app

Send trip plan to vehicle screen feature

Pre-loaded Accuweather app

MG Hector Colours