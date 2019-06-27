MG Hector To Be Launched In India Today: Live Updates From The Event
Slotting itself in what is now India’s hottest and also crowded car segment, the MG Hector SUV will be launched in India today. A feature-loaded SUV, the MG Hector will also introduce brand MG in the Indian market while slugging it out against products like the Tata Harrier, the upcoming Kia Seltos, the segment-leading Hyundai Creta and some variants of the Nissan Kicks and the Jeep Compass. This article will be updated with all the information real-time once the event starts at 11 am. In the meanwhile, for a comprehensive review, do watch our video below.
Live Updates:
Mg Hector Price:
11:36 AM: MG Hector cost of service
11:34 AM: Assured buyback plan
11:32 AM: To offer 5-year/unlimited kilometre warranty!
MG Will begin operations with 120 centres, taking it up to 250 by September
MG Hector variant-wise feature list
Some stand out features
To be offered in four variants – Style, Super, Smart and Sharp, the MG Hector will be offered with two engine options. The petrol option is a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine which delivers 143 PS power and peak torque of 250 Nm and will be available in both manual and automatic transmissions. Its 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine will deliver 170 PS at a peak torque of 350 Nm. Moreover, the car will also offer a 48 volt, mild hybrid system. This system would use a 48-volt lithium-ion battery to store energy and provide extra torque assistance of up to 20 Nm when required, paired with the petrol motor. All the engine options are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, but the petrol version is also available with the option of a 6-speed DCT gearbox.
To be a connected car, top variants of the Hector will offer as many as 6 airbags, whereas the base will offer only 2. In addition to that, the Hector features ESP, disc brakes on all four corners, ABS+EBD+Brake Assist, front parking sensors, 360-degree camera (top variant), Tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX mounts on all variants and electronic parking brake (automatic variants only).
Some stand out features of the Hector are listed below:
- 7″ MID in the instrument cluster with Music, Navigation Calling and TPMS display
- Fatigue reminder setting
- Leather seats and application on door trim, dashboard, steering and armrest
- Front and Rear LED reading lights
- 8-colour ambient lighting
- 2nd-row seat recline
- Rear AC vents
- Cooled glove box
- 10.4″ Vertical HD display
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
- Sound system tuned by Infinity. Gets subwoofer and amplifier for 8-speaker system
- Steering mounted audio controls
- rear seat armrest with cup holders
- Leather-finished driver armrest
- Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
- 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, 4-way power adjustable co-driver’s seat
- Powered tailgate
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Heated ORVMs
- Front and rear fast-charging USB ports
- Auto headlamps
- Cruise Control
- 60:40 Split rear seat backrest with recline function
- Geofencing
- Embedded Sim (5G ready)
- Over the air updates
- Driver analytics (Harsh braking, running idle, drive time, routes taken etc)
- Remote vehicle control (ignition on/off, AC on/off, sunroof, tailgate, door lock/unlock through a mobile app)
- Online navigation with live updates
- Voice assistant with 100+ voice commands activated by saying “Hello MG”
- Pre-loaded entertainment content
- Built-in Ganna.com premium account
- Self-initiated emergency call sends a message and location to the pulse hub if airbags are deployed. Hub calls the car back for assistance
- Vehicle Status Scan
- Find my car
- Remote Light flashing and honking
- Stolen vehicle tracking assistance
- Tyre pressure check through app
- Send trip plan to vehicle screen feature
- Pre-loaded Accuweather app
MG Hector Colours
- Candy White
- Aurora Silver
- Starry Black
- Burgundy Red
- Glaze Red