MG Hector To Be Launched In India Today: Live Updates From The Event

Slotting itself in what is now India’s hottest and also crowded car segment, the MG Hector SUV will be launched in India today. A feature-loaded SUV, the MG Hector will also introduce brand MG in the Indian market while slugging it out against products like the Tata Harrier, the upcoming Kia Seltos, the segment-leading Hyundai Creta and some variants of the Nissan Kicks and the Jeep Compass. This article will be updated with all the information real-time once the event starts at 11 am. In the meanwhile, for a comprehensive review, do watch our video below.

Live Updates:

Mg Hector Price: 

MG Hector price

11:36 AM: MG Hector cost of service

MG Hector Protect Plan

MG Hector cost of service

11:34 AM: Assured buyback plan 

MG Hector buyback plan

11:32 AM: To offer 5-year/unlimited kilometre warranty!

MG Hector Warranty

11:27 AM: MG Hector Launch (1)

MG Will begin operations with 120 centres, taking it up to 250 by September

MG Hector Launch (2)

MG Hector Launch (3)

MG Hector variant-wise feature list

MG Hector Launch (4)

Some stand out features

To be offered in four variants – Style, Super, Smart and Sharp, the MG Hector will be offered with two engine options. The petrol option is a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine which delivers 143 PS power and peak torque of 250 Nm and will be available in both manual and automatic transmissions. Its 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine will deliver 170 PS at a peak torque of 350 Nm. Moreover, the car will also offer a 48 volt, mild hybrid system. This system would use a 48-volt lithium-ion battery to store energy and provide extra torque assistance of up to 20 Nm when required, paired with the petrol motor. All the engine options are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, but the petrol version is also available with the option of a 6-speed DCT gearbox.

To be a connected car, top variants of the Hector will offer as many as 6 airbags, whereas the base will offer only 2. In addition to that, the Hector features ESP, disc brakes on all four corners, ABS+EBD+Brake Assist, front parking sensors, 360-degree camera (top variant), Tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX mounts on all variants and electronic parking brake (automatic variants only).

Some stand out features of the Hector are listed below:

  • 7″ MID in the instrument cluster with Music, Navigation Calling and TPMS display
  • Fatigue reminder setting
  • Leather seats and application on door trim, dashboard, steering and armrest
  • Front and Rear LED reading lights
  • 8-colour ambient lighting
  • 2nd-row seat recline
  • Rear AC vents

MG Hector Gurgaon

  • Cooled glove box
  • 10.4″ Vertical HD display
  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
  • Sound system tuned by Infinity. Gets subwoofer and amplifier for 8-speaker system
  • Steering mounted audio controls
  • rear seat armrest with cup holders
  • Leather-finished driver armrest
  • Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
  • 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, 4-way power adjustable co-driver’s seat
  • Powered tailgate
  • Rain-sensing wipers

MG Hector Global Unveil (39)

  • Heated ORVMs
  • Front and rear fast-charging USB ports
  • Auto headlamps
  • Cruise Control
  • 60:40 Split rear seat backrest with recline function
  • Geofencing
  • Embedded Sim (5G ready)
  • Over the air updates
  • Driver analytics (Harsh braking, running idle, drive time, routes taken etc)
  • Remote vehicle control (ignition on/off, AC on/off, sunroof, tailgate, door lock/unlock through a mobile app)
  • Online navigation with live updates

MG Hector Global Unveil (33)

  • Voice assistant with 100+ voice commands activated by saying “Hello MG”
  • Pre-loaded entertainment content
  • Built-in Ganna.com premium account
  • Self-initiated emergency call sends a message and location to the pulse hub if airbags are deployed. Hub calls the car back for assistance

MG Hector Global Unveil (27)

  • Vehicle Status Scan
  • Find my car
  • Remote Light flashing and honking
  • Stolen vehicle tracking assistance
  • Tyre pressure check through app
  • Send trip plan to vehicle screen feature
  • Pre-loaded Accuweather app

MG Hector Global Unveil (17)

MG Hector Colours

  • Candy White
  • Aurora Silver
  • Starry Black
  • Burgundy Red
  • Glaze Red
